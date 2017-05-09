What are we looking for?
Canadian companies that might benefit from a low dollar in the short term and have a strong relative valuation to their industry peers.
The screen
The loonie has taken a beating lately, and over the past five years has dropped almost 30 per cent against the greenback. The currency last traded close to 73 cents (U.S.) as oil prices continue to flutter between $45 and $55 a barrel.
Stocks that could benefit from a weaker dollar
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil)
|Dividend Yield
|Relative Value
|EV/Sales
|EV/EBITDA
|P/E
|P/CF
|P/B
|Great Canadian Gaming Corp.
|GC-T
|1,102.0
|n/a
|94
|3.11
|12.16
|20.41
|10.56
|3.87
|BRP Inc.
|DOO-T
|2,696.7
|n/a
|90
|1.06
|11.69
|14.49
|16.12
|29.56
|Gamehost Inc.
|GH-T
|187.3
|6.7%
|88
|4.15
|11.05
|15.81
|179.72
|2.20
|WestJet Airlines Ltd.
|WJA-T
|1,914.6
|2.5%
|82
|0.74
|7.78
|10.35
|4.14
|1.25
|Morguard Corp.
|MRC-T
|1,641.8
|0.3%
|78
|8.54
|16.91
|13.05
|242.72
|0.79
|Amaya Inc.
|AYA-T
|2,611.3
|n/a
|76
|3.88
|14.34
|25.60
|6.47
|1.18
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
