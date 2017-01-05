What are we looking for?
Canadian industrial stocks poised to benefit from a low loonie and a growing U.S. economy.
Expectations are currently running high for a large industrial expansion in the United States this year based on the stated policies of a Trump White House. With infrastructure improvements and increased deficit spending in the works, market watchers expect a continuation of the current bull market for U.S. industrial stocks (up 17.9 per cent in the past 12 months). With the Canadian dollar now sitting at a significant discount to its U.S. counterpart, domestic manufacturers are also poised to benefit in 2017.
Select Canadian industrial stocks
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Market Cap. ($ Mil.)
|Forward P/E Ratio
|Operating Margin
|Revenue per Employee ($)
|Div. Yield
|1
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|$22,885.4
|8.7
|7.3%
|320,000
|2.2%
|2
|Linamar Corp.
|LNR-T
|$3,825.3
|7.5
|11.8%
|263,000
|0.7%
|3
|New Flyer Industries Inc.
|NFI-T
|$2,477.2
|14.5
|8.8%
|394,000
|2.3%
|4
|Tree Island Steel Ltd.
|TSL-T
|$146.1
|8.4
|7.7%
|413,000
|1.7%
|5
|Exco Technologies Ltd.
|XTC-T
|$458.1
|9.3
|11.3%
|96,000
|2.6%
|6
|ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.
|ATA-T
|$1,146.0
|19.5
|7.5%
|297,000
|0.0%
Source: Recognia
Follow Peter Ashton on Twitter: @Recognia_Peter
- Magna International Inc$59.85-0.45(-0.75%)
- Linamar Corp$59.94-0.15(-0.25%)
- New Flyer Industries Inc$40.64-0.02(-0.05%)
- Tree Island Steel Ltd$4.54-0.06(-1.30%)
- Exco Technologies Ltd$10.93+0.10(+0.92%)
- ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc$12.39+0.09(+0.73%)
- Updated January 5 3:59 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.