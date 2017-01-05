Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Peter Ashton

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Canadian industrial stocks poised to benefit from a low loonie and a growing U.S. economy.

Expectations are currently running high for a large industrial expansion in the United States this year based on the stated policies of a Trump White House. With infrastructure improvements and increased deficit spending in the works, market watchers expect a continuation of the current bull market for U.S. industrial stocks (up 17.9 per cent in the past 12 months). With the Canadian dollar now sitting at a significant discount to its U.S. counterpart, domestic manufacturers are also poised to benefit in 2017.

Select Canadian industrial stocks

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap. ($ Mil.)Forward P/E RatioOperating MarginRevenue per Employee ($)Div. Yield
1Magna International Inc.MG-T$22,885.48.77.3%320,0002.2%
2Linamar Corp.LNR-T$3,825.37.511.8%263,0000.7%
3New Flyer Industries Inc.NFI-T$2,477.214.58.8%394,0002.3%
4Tree Island Steel Ltd.TSL-T$146.18.47.7%413,0001.7%
5Exco Technologies Ltd.XTC-T$458.19.311.3%96,0002.6%
6ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.ATA-T$1,146.019.57.5%297,0000.0%

Source: Recognia

