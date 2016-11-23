What are we looking for?
Canadian REITs.
The screen
In a Wednesday article, Globe and Mail contributor Kerry Gold wrote about the impact of the new tax regulation for foreign investors in the real estate market in Vancouver. This new tax may divert foreign interests to other parts of Canada, most likely Toronto. Regardless, the past few years of explosive demand in real estate may continue to leave retail investors priced out of the market.
Canadian-listed REITs
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Yield (%)
|Market Cap ($ Mil.)
|Funds From Operations (%)
|% of Cash Flow Estim. Revised Upward vs. Downward, Last 90D
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|Payout Ratio on Cash Flow
|1
|Granite REIT
|GRT.UN-T
|6.0
|2,044.9
|6.28
|-20.0
|0.2
|65.9
|2
|Inovalis REIT
|INO.UN-T
|8.9
|195.6
|1.59
|-50.0
|1.0
|81.9
|3
|NorthWest Health REIT
|NWH.UN-T
|8.2
|672.9
|-0.18
|16.7
|1.3
|66.3
|4
|Cdn Apartment Prop REIT
|CAR.UN-T
|4.1
|4,156.8
|3.49
|9.1
|0.8
|65.9
|5
|Agellan Comm. REIT
|ACR.UN-T
|7.4
|294.6
|-0.15
|14.3
|1.1
|45.2
|6
|WPT Industrial REIT
|WIR.U-T
|6.4
|552.5
|1.17
|-42.9
|0.8
|56.5
Source: Morningstar Canada
