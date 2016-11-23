Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

Canadian REITs.

The screen

In a Wednesday article, Globe and Mail contributor Kerry Gold wrote about the impact of the new tax regulation for foreign investors in the real estate market in Vancouver. This new tax may divert foreign interests to other parts of Canada, most likely Toronto. Regardless, the past few years of explosive demand in real estate may continue to leave retail investors priced out of the market.

Canadian-listed REITs

RankCompanySymbolYield (%)Market Cap ($ Mil.)Funds From Operations (%)% of Cash Flow Estim. Revised Upward vs. Downward, Last 90DDebt to Equity RatioPayout Ratio on Cash Flow
1Granite REITGRT.UN-T6.02,044.96.28-20.00.265.9
2Inovalis REITINO.UN-T8.9195.61.59-50.01.081.9
3NorthWest Health REITNWH.UN-T8.2672.9-0.1816.71.366.3
4Cdn Apartment Prop REITCAR.UN-T4.14,156.83.499.10.865.9
5Agellan Comm. REITACR.UN-T7.4294.6-0.1514.31.145.2
6WPT Industrial REITWIR.U-T6.4552.51.17-42.90.856.5

Source: Morningstar Canada

