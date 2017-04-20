What are we looking for?
We’re looking for stocks that tap into Canada’s hottest housing market. At the same time, they’re primed to yield highly sustainable dividends – even if government manages to turn down the heat.
The screen
All levels of government are under pressure to cool Toronto’s residential real estate prices. But low interest rates and high demand mean prices will likely continue to rise.
Report Typo/Error
|Ranking *
|Company
|Ticker
|Dividend Sustainability Rating
|Market Cap ($Bil.)
|Dividend Yield
|Points
|1
|Canadian Tire
|CTC.A-T
|Highest
|11.7
|1.6
|10
|2
|Allied Properties REIT
|AP.UN-T
|Above Average
|3.2
|4.1
|9
|3
|Toromont Industries
|TIH-T
|Above Average
|3.6
|1.7
|9
|4
|Home Capital
|HCG-T
|Above Average
|1.4
|4.7
|8
|5
|RioCan REIT
|REI.UN-T
|Above Average
|8.6
|5.3
|7
|6
|Leon's Furniture
|LNF-T
|Above Average
|1.2
|2.9
|7
Dividend Advisor
* Home Capital data as of Wednesday’s close; Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score; where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story