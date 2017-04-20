Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

What are we looking for?

We’re looking for stocks that tap into Canada’s hottest housing market. At the same time, they’re primed to yield highly sustainable dividends – even if government manages to turn down the heat.

The screen

All levels of government are under pressure to cool Toronto’s residential real estate prices. But low interest rates and high demand mean prices will likely continue to rise.

Ranking *CompanyTickerDividend Sustainability RatingMarket Cap ($Bil.)Dividend YieldPoints
1Canadian TireCTC.A-THighest11.71.610
2Allied Properties REITAP.UN-TAbove Average3.24.19
3Toromont IndustriesTIH-TAbove Average3.61.79
4Home Capital HCG-TAbove Average1.44.78
5RioCan REITREI.UN-TAbove Average8.65.37
6Leon's FurnitureLNF-TAbove Average1.22.97

 Dividend Advisor

* Home Capital data as of Wednesday’s close; Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score; where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.

