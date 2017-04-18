What are we looking for?
Companies with the potential to surprise analysts and investors when they report financial results in this upcoming quarterly earnings season.
The screen
Earnings season has just begun, and 98 per cent of the companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are yet to report. All eyes will be on whether these companies beat their consensus estimates, which is the simple average of the estimates of all sell-side analysts covering the firm.
Canadian stocks that could rise on positive earnings
|Company
|Ticker
|Earnings Report Date
|EPS Predicted Surprise
|YoY EPS Growth SmartEstimate
|Rev. Predicted Surprise
|YoY Rev. Growth SmartEstimate
|4Wk Price Chg
|Hudbay Minerals Inc.
|HBM-T
|4/24/2017
|4%
|259%
|0%
|26%
|-16%
|Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
|LIF-T
|5/1/2017
|3%
|283%
|2%
|95%
|-12%
|Secure Energy Services
|SES-T
|5/1/2017
|8%
|129%
|1%
|147%
|-3%
|Silver Standard Resources
|SSO-T
|5/9/2017
|4%
|116%
|1%
|12%
|2%
|Centerra Gold Inc.
|CG-T
|5/1/2017
|6%
|734%
|3%
|259%
|5%
|Sleep Country Canada
|ZZZ-T
|5/8/2017
|2%
|26%
|0%
|12%
|7%
