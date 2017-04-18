Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

These six Canadian stocks bring an element of surprise to earnings season Add to ...

Hugh Smith, MBA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Companies with the potential to surprise analysts and investors when they report financial results in this upcoming quarterly earnings season.

The screen

Earnings season has just begun, and 98 per cent of the companies in the S&P/TSX composite index are yet to report. All eyes will be on whether these companies beat their consensus estimates, which is the simple average of the estimates of all sell-side analysts covering the firm.

Canadian stocks that could rise on positive earnings

CompanyTickerEarnings Report DateEPS Predicted SurpriseYoY EPS Growth SmartEstimateRev. Predicted SurpriseYoY Rev. Growth SmartEstimate4Wk Price Chg
Hudbay Minerals Inc.HBM-T4/24/20174%259%0%26%-16%
Labrador Iron Ore RoyaltyLIF-T5/1/20173%283%2%95%-12%
Secure Energy ServicesSES-T5/1/20178%129%1%147%-3%
Silver Standard ResourcesSSO-T5/9/20174%116%1%12%2%
Centerra Gold Inc.CG-T5/1/20176%734%3%259%5%
Sleep Country CanadaZZZ-T5/8/20172%26%0%12%7%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

