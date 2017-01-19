Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Six U.S. tech stocks that look set to outperform in 2017 Add to ...

Peter Ashton

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Major U.S. technology services stocks poised to climb in 2017.

The U.S. stock rally that began in early November, 2016, has now added more than $2-trillion (U.S.) to the value of U.S.-listed equities.

Some sectors such as financial services and industrials have had an outsized contribution to the rally, whereas some sectors such as technology have lagged.

U.S. tech companies showing upward price momentum

RankCompanyTickerMkt Cap. ($Bil U.S.)Fwd P/E RatioDebt to Equity RatioPrice Perf. (4-Wk)Momentum Oscillator DateDividend Yield
1CA Inc.CA-Q$13.713.00.380.8%18-Jan-173.1%
2Alphabet Inc.GOOGL-Q$569.024.20.032.1%6-Jan-170.0%
3PayPal Holdings Inc.PYPL-Q$49.827.60.003.1%13-Jan-170.0%
4CGI Group Inc.GIB-N$15.118.10.301.9%18-Jan-170.0%
5Citrix Systems Inc.CTXS-Q$14.218.50.611.6%11-Jan-170.0%
6Akamai Technologies Inc.AKAM-Q$12.127.10.202.5%13-Jan-170.0%

Source: Recognia

