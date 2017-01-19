What are we looking for?
Major U.S. technology services stocks poised to climb in 2017.
The U.S. stock rally that began in early November, 2016, has now added more than $2-trillion (U.S.) to the value of U.S.-listed equities.
Some sectors such as financial services and industrials have had an outsized contribution to the rally, whereas some sectors such as technology have lagged.
U.S. tech companies showing upward price momentum
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Mkt Cap. ($Bil U.S.)
|Fwd P/E Ratio
|Debt to Equity Ratio
|Price Perf. (4-Wk)
|Momentum Oscillator Date
|Dividend Yield
|1
|CA Inc.
|CA-Q
|$13.7
|13.0
|0.38
|0.8%
|18-Jan-17
|3.1%
|2
|Alphabet Inc.
|GOOGL-Q
|$569.0
|24.2
|0.03
|2.1%
|6-Jan-17
|0.0%
|3
|PayPal Holdings Inc.
|PYPL-Q
|$49.8
|27.6
|0.00
|3.1%
|13-Jan-17
|0.0%
|4
|CGI Group Inc.
|GIB-N
|$15.1
|18.1
|0.30
|1.9%
|18-Jan-17
|0.0%
|5
|Citrix Systems Inc.
|CTXS-Q
|$14.2
|18.5
|0.61
|1.6%
|11-Jan-17
|0.0%
|6
|Akamai Technologies Inc.
|AKAM-Q
|$12.1
|27.1
|0.20
|2.5%
|13-Jan-17
|0.0%
Source: Recognia
