Sixteen U.S. large caps that offer robust performance Add to ...

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

We’re looking for large-cap U.S. companies offering robust economic performance and high free cash flows.

The screen

We have screened the S&P 500 stocks with the following criteria:

A minimum market cap of $10-billion (U.S.);

An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) of 1.5 or higher. An EPI ratio of one or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);

U.S. large caps with strong cash flow

CompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Mil U.S.) EPIR/CR/C Avg. 5Yr FCF / CapitalDividend Yield1Y Div. Gr/ Yr2Y Div. Gr/ Yr3Y Div.  Gr/ Yr4Y Div. Gr/ YrFGV of Mkt Value
C.H. Robinson WorldwideCHRW-Q10,9303.422.5%0.2618.6%2.3%10.8%10.3%7.5%6.8%31.7%
Nike Inc.NKE-N91,6303.222.8%0.209.5%1.3%13.3%14.4%14.8%14.9%38.2%
Hershey Co.HSY-N22,7203.018.6%0.1912.6%2.3%7.4%8.5%9.9%11.4%32.3%
Marriott InternationalMAR-Q35,6002.926.8%0.1824.3%1.3%21.1%22.2%21.6%23.8%66.9%
L BrandsLB-N14,2702.820.3%0.2211.1%4.8%20.0%32.8%26.0%24.5%4.1%
TJX Companies IncTJX-N51,0002.721.7%0.2320.9%1.6%23.8%21.9%21.5%22.6%42.6%
Home DepotHD-N183,1802.725.9%0.2024.2%2.4%17.0%21.2%21.0%24.2%56.2%
Expeditors Int'l of Wash.EXPD-Q10,3202.621.9%0.1725.9%1.4%11.1%11.8%10.1%9.3%53.8%
Hormel Foods Corp.HRL-N18,4802.517.8%0.165.8%2.0%16.4%19.3%19.5%18.2%26.9%
Accenture PlcACN-N77,9302.425.7%0.2616.0%2.0%9.0%8.8%9.9%11.7%45.2%
Starbucks Corp.SBUX-Q89,7502.017.3%0.1710.2%1.6%25.0%24.3%24.1%24.0%63.8%
Texas InstrumentsTXN-Q80,4702.021.9%0.1724.3%2.5%17.1%15.0%15.3%22.9%59.9%
Twenty-First Century FoxFOX-Q56,1001.917.9%0.177.7%1.2%10.0%14.9%16.3%18.0%-14.7%
Apple Inc.AAPL-Q753,6001.919.5%0.2616.8%1.6%9.9%9.9%9.8%31.0%46.3%
3M Co.MMM-N116,1801.816.7%0.1615.2%2.4%8.3%13.9%20.5%17.1%53.7%
Abbvie Inc.ABBV-N103,1001.616.4%0.2112.1%4.0%11.9%15.9%13.7%55.7%40.9%

