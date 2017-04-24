What are we looking for?

We’re looking for large-cap U.S. companies offering robust economic performance and high free cash flows.

The screen

We have screened the S&P 500 stocks with the following criteria:

A minimum market cap of $10-billion (U.S.);

An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) of 1.5 or higher. An EPI ratio of one or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);