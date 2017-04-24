What are we looking for?
We’re looking for large-cap U.S. companies offering robust economic performance and high free cash flows.
The screen
We have screened the S&P 500 stocks with the following criteria:
A minimum market cap of $10-billion (U.S.);
An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) of 1.5 or higher. An EPI ratio of one or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
U.S. large caps with strong cash flow
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($Mil U.S.)
|EPI
|R/C
|R/C Avg. 5Yr
|FCF / Capital
|Dividend Yield
|1Y Div. Gr/ Yr
|2Y Div. Gr/ Yr
|3Y Div. Gr/ Yr
|4Y Div. Gr/ Yr
|FGV of Mkt Value
|C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|CHRW-Q
|10,930
|3.4
|22.5%
|0.26
|18.6%
|2.3%
|10.8%
|10.3%
|7.5%
|6.8%
|31.7%
|Nike Inc.
|NKE-N
|91,630
|3.2
|22.8%
|0.20
|9.5%
|1.3%
|13.3%
|14.4%
|14.8%
|14.9%
|38.2%
|Hershey Co.
|HSY-N
|22,720
|3.0
|18.6%
|0.19
|12.6%
|2.3%
|7.4%
|8.5%
|9.9%
|11.4%
|32.3%
|Marriott International
|MAR-Q
|35,600
|2.9
|26.8%
|0.18
|24.3%
|1.3%
|21.1%
|22.2%
|21.6%
|23.8%
|66.9%
|L Brands
|LB-N
|14,270
|2.8
|20.3%
|0.22
|11.1%
|4.8%
|20.0%
|32.8%
|26.0%
|24.5%
|4.1%
|TJX Companies Inc
|TJX-N
|51,000
|2.7
|21.7%
|0.23
|20.9%
|1.6%
|23.8%
|21.9%
|21.5%
|22.6%
|42.6%
|Home Depot
|HD-N
|183,180
|2.7
|25.9%
|0.20
|24.2%
|2.4%
|17.0%
|21.2%
|21.0%
|24.2%
|56.2%
|Expeditors Int'l of Wash.
|EXPD-Q
|10,320
|2.6
|21.9%
|0.17
|25.9%
|1.4%
|11.1%
|11.8%
|10.1%
|9.3%
|53.8%
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|HRL-N
|18,480
|2.5
|17.8%
|0.16
|5.8%
|2.0%
|16.4%
|19.3%
|19.5%
|18.2%
|26.9%
|Accenture Plc
|ACN-N
|77,930
|2.4
|25.7%
|0.26
|16.0%
|2.0%
|9.0%
|8.8%
|9.9%
|11.7%
|45.2%
|Starbucks Corp.
|SBUX-Q
|89,750
|2.0
|17.3%
|0.17
|10.2%
|1.6%
|25.0%
|24.3%
|24.1%
|24.0%
|63.8%
|Texas Instruments
|TXN-Q
|80,470
|2.0
|21.9%
|0.17
|24.3%
|2.5%
|17.1%
|15.0%
|15.3%
|22.9%
|59.9%
|Twenty-First Century Fox
|FOX-Q
|56,100
|1.9
|17.9%
|0.17
|7.7%
|1.2%
|10.0%
|14.9%
|16.3%
|18.0%
|-14.7%
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL-Q
|753,600
|1.9
|19.5%
|0.26
|16.8%
|1.6%
|9.9%
|9.9%
|9.8%
|31.0%
|46.3%
|3M Co.
|MMM-N
|116,180
|1.8
|16.7%
|0.16
|15.2%
|2.4%
|8.3%
|13.9%
|20.5%
|17.1%
|53.7%
|Abbvie Inc.
|ABBV-N
|103,100
|1.6
|16.4%
|0.21
|12.1%
|4.0%
|11.9%
|15.9%
|13.7%
|55.7%
|40.9%
