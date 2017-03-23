What are we looking for?

Forget Snap. We’re looking for tech stocks with strong growth – and sustainable dividends.

The screen

The buzz surrounding the Snap IPO was as much about the company’s big losses as it was its popular Snapchat messaging app.

Snap’s share price may yet move higher if momentum traders load up on the next upswing. But we think a better approach for investors is “Internet tech” stocks – in cloud computing, cybersecurity and so on – that offer growth and dividend income.