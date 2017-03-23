What are we looking for?
Forget Snap. We’re looking for tech stocks with strong growth – and sustainable dividends.
The screen
The buzz surrounding the Snap IPO was as much about the company’s big losses as it was its popular Snapchat messaging app.
Snap’s share price may yet move higher if momentum traders load up on the next upswing. But we think a better approach for investors is “Internet tech” stocks – in cloud computing, cybersecurity and so on – that offer growth and dividend income.
Select dividend-paying tech stocks
|Ranking *
|Company
|Ticker
|Dividend Sustainability Rating
|Market Cap (US$ Bil.)
|Dividend Yield %
|Points
|1
|Microsoft Corp.
|MSFT-Q
|Highest
|496.2
|2.4
|10
|2
|Cisco Systems Inc.
|CSCO-Q
|Above Average
|169.7
|3.4
|9
|3
|IBM Corp.
|IBM-N
|Above Average
|164.0
|3.2
|8
|4
|Intel Corp.
|INTC-Q
|Above Average
|165.7
|2.9
|8
|5
|Texas Instruments Inc.
|TXN-Q
|Above Average
|79.7
|2.5
|8
|6
|Symantec Corp.
|SYMC-Q
|Average
|18.6
|1.0
|5
Source: Dividend Advisor
* Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.
- Microsoft Corp$64.87-0.16(-0.25%)
- Cisco Systems Inc$33.96-0.14(-0.41%)
- International Business Machines Corp$174.82+0.04(+0.02%)
- Intel Corp$35.27-0.10(-0.28%)
- Texas Instruments Inc$80.67-0.02(-0.02%)
- Symantec Corp$30.70+0.04(+0.13%)
- Updated March 23 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.