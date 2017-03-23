Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

SCOTT CLAYTON

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Forget Snap. We’re looking for tech stocks with strong growth – and sustainable dividends.

The screen

The buzz surrounding the Snap IPO was as much about the company’s big losses as it was its popular Snapchat messaging app.

Snap’s share price may yet move higher if momentum traders load up on the next upswing. But we think a better approach for investors is “Internet tech” stocks – in cloud computing, cybersecurity and so on – that offer growth and dividend income.

Select dividend-paying tech stocks

Ranking *CompanyTickerDividend Sustainability RatingMarket Cap (US$ Bil.)Dividend Yield %Points
1Microsoft Corp.MSFT-QHighest496.22.410
2Cisco Systems Inc.CSCO-QAbove Average169.73.49
3IBM Corp.IBM-NAbove Average164.03.28
4Intel Corp. INTC-QAbove Average165.72.98
5Texas Instruments Inc.TXN-QAbove Average79.72.58
6Symantec Corp.SYMC-QAverage18.61.05

Source: Dividend Advisor

* Ranking is determined by TSI Dividend Sustainability Score. Where overall points are the same, analysts considered P/E, dividend yield and industry outlook to decide final placements.

