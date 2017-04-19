What are we looking for?
My colleague Allan Meyer and I take a closer look at the Canadian consumer-staples sector using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.
The screen
We started our search by filtering for Canadian-listed consumer staples with a market capitalization of $1-billion or more. We sorted the list on this metric, from largest to smallest. We view market capitalization as a safety factor, larger companies usually have more stable revenue streams. They also tend to be more liquid, they can usually be bought and sold without a significant price impact.
Select Canadian consumer staple stocks
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Bil)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|Debt to Equity (%)
|Price to Earnings
|Earnings Momentum (%)
|ROE (%)
|Alimentation Couche-Tard
|ATD.B-T
|34.8
|0.6
|60.7
|17.0
|0.2
|26.6
|Loblaw Cos.
|L-T
|28.7
|1.5
|89.6
|15.8
|2.3
|12.7
|Saputo Inc.
|SAP-T
|17.9
|1.3
|40.8
|22.0
|2.8
|16.6
|George Weston Ltd.
|WN-T
|14.8
|1.5
|169.3
|15.8
|2.5
|10.8
|Metro Inc.
|MRU-T
|9.5
|1.6
|46.6
|15.5
|0.8
|21.5
|Empire Co.
|EMP.A-T
|5.5
|2.0
|65.4
|25.6
|-16.3
|8.5
|Maple Leaf Foods Inc.
|MFI-T
|4.2
|1.4
|0.5
|22.1
|5.1
|8.1
|Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc.
|PJC.A-T
|3.9
|2.3
|0.0
|19.6
|-2.6
|19.9
|Premium Brands Holdings
|PBH-T
|2.5
|2.0
|100.2
|25.1
|6.2
|18.5
|North West Company Inc.
|NWC-T
|1.6
|4.0
|62.3
|18.1
|-0.6
|21.3
|Average
|12.3
|1.8
|63.5
|19.7
|0.0
|16.4
|Median
|7.5
|1.5
|61.5
|18.8
|1.6
|17.5
Source: Thomson Reuters, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.
