Looking for Canadian consumer staples stocks with safety and value Add to ...

Sean Pugliese, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

My colleague Allan Meyer and I take a closer look at the Canadian consumer-staples sector using our investment philosophy focused on safety and value.

The screen

We started our search by filtering for Canadian-listed consumer staples with a market capitalization of $1-billion or more. We sorted the list on this metric, from largest to smallest. We view market capitalization as a safety factor, larger companies usually have more stable revenue streams. They also tend to be more liquid, they can usually be bought and sold without a significant price impact.

Select Canadian consumer staple stocks

CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Bil)Dividend Yield (%)Debt to Equity (%)Price to EarningsEarnings Momentum (%)ROE (%)
Alimentation Couche-TardATD.B-T34.80.660.717.00.226.6
Loblaw Cos.L-T28.71.589.615.82.312.7
Saputo Inc.SAP-T17.91.340.822.02.816.6
George Weston Ltd.WN-T14.81.5169.315.82.510.8
Metro Inc.MRU-T9.51.646.615.50.821.5
Empire Co.EMP.A-T5.52.065.425.6-16.38.5
Maple Leaf Foods Inc.MFI-T4.21.40.522.15.18.1
Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc.PJC.A-T3.92.30.019.6-2.619.9
Premium Brands HoldingsPBH-T2.52.0100.225.16.218.5
North West Company Inc.NWC-T1.64.062.318.1-0.621.3
Average12.31.863.519.70.016.4
Median7.51.561.518.81.617.5

Source: Thomson Reuters, Wickham Investment Counsel Inc.

