What are we looking for?
Canadian equities trading at reasonable valuations, paying attractive dividends and generating the excess cash necessary to reinvest in their businesses.
The screen
Dividends are an important component of total return that cannot be ignored. Indeed, over the past five years, dividends have represented 43 per cent of the S&P/TSX composite index’s total return.
Report Typo/Error
Strong Canadian dividend payers
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Market Cap ($Mil)
|P/E
|Div. Yield
|Free Cash Flow Yield
|5Yr Avg Div. Payout Ratio
|Net Income Growth
|5Yr Price Return
|5Yr Total Return
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
|Financials
|129,475.7
|14.4
|3.4%
|33.5%
|45.5%
|10.2%
|74.5%
|104.1%
|Great-West Lifeco Inc.
|GWO-T
|Financials
|35,983.8
|13.7
|4.0%
|17.4%
|52.0%
|6.4%
|57.6%
|92.5%
|Power Financial Corp.
|PWF-T
|Financials
|25,271.1
|13.8
|4.4%
|22.5%
|52.3%
|20.0%
|28.8%
|57.4%
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|Cons. Disc.
|22,193.8
|8.4
|2.5%
|9.6%
|17.0%
|8.4%
|152.5%
|166.1%
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
|Financials
|19,848.0
|14.7
|3.8%
|26.7%
|44.1%
|28.6%
|50.6%
|87.1%
|Power Corp. of Canada
|POW-T
|Financials
|13,213.3
|15.9
|4.2%
|42.6%
|46.1%
|45.0%
|27.4%
|51.3%
|Laurentian Bank of Canada
|LB-T
|Financials
|2,004.2
|13.1
|4.1%
|70.0%
|49.8%
|26.8%
|32.5%
|62.2%
|Leon's Furniture Ltd.
|LNF-T
|Cons. Disc.
|1,244.0
|16.5
|2.8%
|11.1%
|38.5%
|20.8%
|42.7%
|65.2%
|Exco Technologies Ltd.
|XTC-T
|Industrials
|511.9
|10.9
|2.7%
|8.1%
|25.1%
|19.2%
|179.3%
|204.2%
|Imvescor Restaurant Group
|IRG-T
|Cons. Disc.
|213.0
|17.7
|2.6%
|6.5%
|31.2%
|28.3%
|273.9%
|308.5%
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story