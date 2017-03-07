Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Ten Canadian dividend stocks with plenty of excess cash Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Khaled Eniba

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Canadian equities trading at reasonable valuations, paying attractive dividends and generating the excess cash necessary to reinvest in their businesses.

The screen

Dividends are an important component of total return that cannot be ignored. Indeed, over the past five years, dividends have represented 43 per cent of the S&P/TSX composite index’s total return.

Strong Canadian dividend payers

CompanyTickerSectorMarket Cap ($Mil)P/EDiv. YieldFree Cash Flow Yield5Yr Avg Div. Payout RatioNet Income Growth 5Yr Price Return5Yr Total Return
Toronto-Dominion BankTD-TFinancials129,475.714.43.4%33.5%45.5%10.2%74.5%104.1%
Great-West Lifeco Inc.GWO-TFinancials35,983.813.74.0%17.4%52.0%6.4%57.6%92.5%
Power Financial Corp.PWF-TFinancials25,271.113.84.4%22.5%52.3%20.0%28.8%57.4%
Magna International Inc.MG-TCons. Disc.22,193.88.42.5%9.6%17.0%8.4%152.5%166.1%
National Bank of CanadaNA-TFinancials19,848.014.73.8%26.7%44.1%28.6%50.6%87.1%
Power Corp. of CanadaPOW-TFinancials13,213.315.94.2%42.6%46.1%45.0%27.4%51.3%
Laurentian Bank of CanadaLB-TFinancials2,004.213.14.1%70.0%49.8%26.8%32.5%62.2%
Leon's Furniture Ltd.LNF-TCons. Disc.1,244.016.52.8%11.1%38.5%20.8%42.7%65.2%
Exco Technologies Ltd.XTC-TIndustrials511.910.92.7%8.1%25.1%19.2%179.3%204.2%
Imvescor Restaurant GroupIRG-TCons. Disc.213.017.72.6%6.5%31.2%28.3%273.9%308.5%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular