Nine Canadian large-cap dividend payers that appear undervalued Add to ...

Craig McGee, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Profitable and undervalued Canadian large-caps.

The screen

It may come as a surprise to many but 2016 was the best year for the Canadian equity market since 2009. The S&P/TSX composite total return index posted a return of 21.1 per cent for the year. Materials and energy sectors led the way with returns of 41.2 per cent and 35.5 per cent, respectively. Health care was the only sector in negative territory, generating a loss of 78.5 per cent following the collapse of Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Select large-cap dividend payers

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap ($ Mil.)EPS Yield (%)ROE (%)Div. yield (%)
1Magna Int'l Inc. MG-T22,85612.721.42.2
2Quebecor Inc.QBR.B-T4,5686.881.80.5
3Constellation SoftwareCSU-T12,7144.9111.30.9
4CI Financial Corp.CIX-T7,8217.228.84.7
5Dollarama Inc.DOL-T11,6734.1136.20.4
6Cdn Pacific Railway Ltd.CP-T28,7856.230.01.0
7Teck Resources Ltd.TECK.B-T16,06020.21.40.4
8Atco Ltd.ACO.X-T5,1347.010.62.6
9Keyera Corp.KEY-T7,6204.218.53.9

Source: Morningstar Canada

