It may come as a surprise to many but 2016 was the best year for the Canadian equity market since 2009. The S&P/TSX composite total return index posted a return of 21.1 per cent for the year. Materials and energy sectors led the way with returns of 41.2 per cent and 35.5 per cent, respectively. Health care was the only sector in negative territory, generating a loss of 78.5 per cent following the collapse of Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
Select large-cap dividend payers
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Market Cap ($ Mil.)
|EPS Yield (%)
|ROE (%)
|Div. yield (%)
|1
|Magna Int'l Inc.
|MG-T
|22,856
|12.7
|21.4
|2.2
|2
|Quebecor Inc.
|QBR.B-T
|4,568
|6.8
|81.8
|0.5
|3
|Constellation Software
|CSU-T
|12,714
|4.9
|111.3
|0.9
|4
|CI Financial Corp.
|CIX-T
|7,821
|7.2
|28.8
|4.7
|5
|Dollarama Inc.
|DOL-T
|11,673
|4.1
|136.2
|0.4
|6
|Cdn Pacific Railway Ltd.
|CP-T
|28,785
|6.2
|30.0
|1.0
|7
|Teck Resources Ltd.
|TECK.B-T
|16,060
|20.2
|1.4
|0.4
|8
|Atco Ltd.
|ACO.X-T
|5,134
|7.0
|10.6
|2.6
|9
|Keyera Corp.
|KEY-T
|7,620
|4.2
|18.5
|3.9
Source: Morningstar Canada
