Ten Canadian stocks with solid growth prospects

Craig McGee, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Reasonably valued Canadian companies with momentum and earnings to reinvest.

The screen

Equity markets have been continuing their upward trend, underpinned by generally strong and broadly based earnings growth. For instance, the average Canadian company has seen its latest quarter’s earnings grow 16 per cent over the same quarter from one year ago. Estimates for next quarter push this figure to almost 28 per cent. Given the general strength in prices, however, some investors have been questioning whether valuations are sustainable.

Stocks with momentum, reasonable valuations 

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap ($ Mil.)EMG3M EPS Revision (%)EPS Surprise (%)3M Price Chg. (%)12M Price Chg. (%)
1Silvercorp Metals Inc.SVM-T7610.76.722.645.4146.0
2FirstService Corp. FSV-T2,6990.76.214.422.746.6
3Enghouse Systems Ltd.ENGH-T1,6871.513.913.712.019.1
4Avigilon CorporationAVO-T6690.94.721.419.72.0
5Colliers Intl GroupCIGI-T2,3710.26.23.628.429.1
6CAE Inc.CAE-T5,2541.01.813.54.330.4
7MTY Food Group Inc.MTY-T1,1001.56.77.81.849.1
8Spin Master Corp.TOY-T9240.40.40.017.765.2
9West Fraser Timber Co.WFT-T4,2530.515.32.416.87.6
10ATS Automation ToolingATA-T1,2241.27.77.65.624.8

Source: Morningstar Canada 

