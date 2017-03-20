What are we looking for?
Reasonably valued Canadian companies with momentum and earnings to reinvest.
The screen
Equity markets have been continuing their upward trend, underpinned by generally strong and broadly based earnings growth. For instance, the average Canadian company has seen its latest quarter’s earnings grow 16 per cent over the same quarter from one year ago. Estimates for next quarter push this figure to almost 28 per cent. Given the general strength in prices, however, some investors have been questioning whether valuations are sustainable.
Report Typo/Error
Stocks with momentum, reasonable valuations
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Market Cap ($ Mil.)
|EMG
|3M EPS Revision (%)
|EPS Surprise (%)
|3M Price Chg. (%)
|12M Price Chg. (%)
|1
|Silvercorp Metals Inc.
|SVM-T
|761
|0.7
|6.7
|22.6
|45.4
|146.0
|2
|FirstService Corp.
|FSV-T
|2,699
|0.7
|6.2
|14.4
|22.7
|46.6
|3
|Enghouse Systems Ltd.
|ENGH-T
|1,687
|1.5
|13.9
|13.7
|12.0
|19.1
|4
|Avigilon Corporation
|AVO-T
|669
|0.9
|4.7
|21.4
|19.7
|2.0
|5
|Colliers Intl Group
|CIGI-T
|2,371
|0.2
|6.2
|3.6
|28.4
|29.1
|6
|CAE Inc.
|CAE-T
|5,254
|1.0
|1.8
|13.5
|4.3
|30.4
|7
|MTY Food Group Inc.
|MTY-T
|1,100
|1.5
|6.7
|7.8
|1.8
|49.1
|8
|Spin Master Corp.
|TOY-T
|924
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|17.7
|65.2
|9
|West Fraser Timber Co.
|WFT-T
|4,253
|0.5
|15.3
|2.4
|16.8
|7.6
|10
|ATS Automation Tooling
|ATA-T
|1,224
|1.2
|7.7
|7.6
|5.6
|24.8
Source: Morningstar Canada
More Related to this Story