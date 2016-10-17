Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Cogeco Communications Inc$62.47+0.14(+0.22%)
- IGM Financial Inc$35.56+0.07(+0.20%)
- TMX Group Ltd$61.50-0.21(-0.34%)
- Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc$33.83+0.10(+0.30%)
- Bce Inc$60.20-0.10(-0.17%)
- Telus Corp$42.43-0.28(-0.66%)
- Rogers Communications Inc$54.21-0.13(-0.24%)
- WSP Global Inc$41.60+0.67(+1.64%)
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp$11.58+0.08(+0.70%)
- Premium Brands Holdings Corp$65.76-0.28(-0.42%)
- Updated October 17 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.