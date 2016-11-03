- Linamar Corp$49.80-3.17(-5.98%)
- Martinrea International Inc$7.52-0.26(-3.34%)
- Gildan Activewear Inc$33.46-0.23(-0.68%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$25.84+0.11(+0.43%)
- CI Financial Corp$24.66+1.08(+4.58%)
- Westshore Terminals Investment Corp$26.34+0.22(+0.84%)
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce$98.03+0.27(+0.28%)
- Cogeco Communications Inc$61.93+0.05(+0.08%)
- George Weston Ltd$104.49-1.10(-1.04%)
- ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc$11.27+0.13(+1.17%)
- Updated November 3 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.
Next story
{{published_at}}