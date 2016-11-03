Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Ten S&P/TSX stocks showing growth at a reasonable price Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Growth and profitability in the S&P/TSX composite index, while keeping an eye on valuations.

The screen

This week, I look at a GARP-like strategy that looks at stocks with good profits over the past number of years and that are trading within range of their historical median valuations (GARP stands for growth at a reasonable price). The strategy ranks stocks based on the following factors:

Select TSX stocks trading within range of their historical median valuations

RankCompanyTickerMkt Cap ($ Mil)P/E Rel. to 10Y MedianP/CF Rel. to 10Y MedianP/S Rel. to 10Y MedianFwd PEG Ratio3Y Avg. ROE (%)5Y Avg. ROE (%)10Y Avg. ROE (%)Ann. Earns. Mom. (%)5Y EPS Growth Rate (%)Div. Yield (%)
1Linamar Corp.LNR-T3,453.40.50.81.00.320.317.813.026.555.30.8
2Martinrea Int'l Inc.MRE-T672.10.40.50.50.216.916.411.216.111.81.5
3Gildan ActivewearGIL-T7,808.90.70.80.90.816.916.418.666.024.21.2
4Home Capital GroupHCG-T1,661.10.60.70.60.520.622.524.6-3.29.34.0
5CI Financial Corp.CIX-T6,326.20.60.80.71.027.625.726.8-1.912.65.9
6Westshore TerminalsWTE-T1,922.10.80.90.91.225.422.519.913.219.02.5
7CIBCCM-T38,645.40.91.01.01.020.321.022.06.95.95.0
8Cogeco CommunicationsCCA-T2,083.70.80.90.90.815.316.012.9-2.98.42.5
9George Weston Ltd.WN-T14,615.10.80.81.01.311.511.711.36.39.41.7
10ATS Automation ToolingATA-T1,031.20.71.01.02.210.310.26.1-1.016.30.0

Morningstar Canada

Report Typo/Error

More Related to this Story

Topics

Comments

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog