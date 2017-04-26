What are we looking for?
Companies trading below historical and sector valuations but showing positive short-term growth.
The screen
Elsewhere in Thursday’s Report on Business, reporter Kristine Owram of Bloomberg News interviewed key strategists in Canada who have opposing views on valuations in Canada. With this in mind, I have used Morningstar CPMS to look for companies in Canada that are still trading below their sector median and 10-year historical median valuation metrics, while showing positive short-term growth in earnings and positive analyst sentiment. The strategy ranks stocks on the best combination of:
Companies trading near or below historical and sector valuations
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Morningstar Sector
| Market Cap ($Mil)
|P/E Rel. to Sector Median
|P/E Rel. to 10Y Historical Median
|P/B Rel. to Sector Median
|P/B Rel. to 10Y Historical Median
|P/S Rel. to Sector Median
|P/S Rel. to 10Y Historical Median
|Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)
|3M EPS Estim. Revision (%)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Silver Standard
|SSO-T
|Basic Materials
| 1,611
|0.4
|0.2
|1.0
|0.9
|0.5
|0.3
|86.6
|17.1
|0.0
|2
|Goldcorp
|G-T
|Basic Materials
| 16,649
|0.6
|0.9
|0.6
|0.7
|0.8
|0.6
|182.4
|13.2
|0.5
|3
|Centerra Gold
|CG-T
|Basic Materials
| 1,484
|0.1
|0.6
|0.6
|0.7
|0.4
|0.7
|42.8
|32.6
|0.0
|4
|Hudbay Minerals
|HBM-T
|Basic Materials
| 1,927
|0.2
|0.3
|0.6
|0.8
|0.3
|0.6
|16.8
|39.0
|0.2
|5
|Bonavista Energy
|BNP-T
|Energy
| 672
|0.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.4
|32.5
|5.0
|1.4
|6
|Manulife Financial
|MFC-T
|Fincl Services
| 47,475
|0.9
|0.7
|1.0
|1.0
|0.3
|1.0
|11.7
|-0.5
|3.4
|7
|DREAM Unlimited
|DRM-T
|Real Estate
| 400
|0.9
|0.6
|0.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0.8
|0.2
|8.0
|0.0
|8
|Avigilon
|AVO-T
|Technology
| 556
|0.7
|0.7
|0.9
|0.6
|0.7
|0.5
|3.8
|5.2
|0.0
|9
|Power Corp. of Canada
|POW-T
|Fincl Services
| 11,624
|0.9
|0.9
|0.9
|0.8
|0.1
|0.8
|7.9
|-0.5
|4.2
|10
|Aecon Group
|ARE-T
|Industrials
| 938
|0.8
|0.8
|0.6
|0.9
|0.3
|1.0
|1.1
|5.7
|3.1
Source: Morningstar Canada
