Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Ten stocks trading below sector median that still boast short-term growth Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Companies trading below historical and sector valuations but showing positive short-term growth.

The screen

Elsewhere in Thursday’s Report on Business, reporter Kristine Owram of Bloomberg News interviewed key strategists in Canada who have opposing views on valuations in Canada. With this in mind, I have used Morningstar CPMS to look for companies in Canada that are still trading below their sector median and 10-year historical median valuation metrics, while showing positive short-term growth in earnings and positive analyst sentiment. The strategy ranks stocks on the best combination of:

Companies trading near or below historical and sector valuations

RankCompanyTickerMorningstar Sector Market Cap ($Mil) P/E Rel. to Sector MedianP/E Rel. to 10Y Historical MedianP/B Rel. to Sector MedianP/B Rel. to 10Y Historical MedianP/S Rel. to Sector MedianP/S Rel. to 10Y Historical MedianQuarterly Earnings Momentum (%)3M EPS Estim. Revision (%)Dividend Yield (%)
1Silver StandardSSO-TBasic Materials 1,611 0.40.21.00.90.50.386.617.10.0
2GoldcorpG-TBasic Materials 16,649 0.60.90.60.70.80.6182.413.20.5
3Centerra GoldCG-TBasic Materials 1,484 0.10.60.60.70.40.742.832.60.0
4Hudbay MineralsHBM-TBasic Materials 1,927 0.20.30.60.80.30.616.839.00.2
5Bonavista EnergyBNP-TEnergy 672 0.30.80.50.30.50.432.55.01.4
6Manulife FinancialMFC-TFincl Services 47,475 0.90.71.01.00.31.011.7-0.53.4
7DREAM UnlimitedDRM-TReal Estate 400 0.90.60.80.50.40.80.28.00.0
8AvigilonAVO-TTechnology 556 0.70.70.90.60.70.53.85.20.0
9Power Corp. of CanadaPOW-TFincl Services 11,624 0.90.90.90.80.10.87.9-0.54.2
10Aecon GroupARE-TIndustrials 938 0.80.80.60.90.31.01.15.73.1

Source: Morningstar Canada

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular