Ten U.S. stocks that are well positioned for future growth

Khaled Eniba

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

U.S.-listed stocks that are well positioned for future growth, have an established history of low earnings volatility and trade at attractive valuations.

The screen

We screen for stocks that have demonstrated a disciplined approach to earnings growth, combining reasonable valuations, strong underlying businesses with room for bottom-line expansion, positive investor sentiment and low leverage.

U.S. stocks with a history of low earnings volatility

CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($bil U.S.)P/E P/BEPS Growth (Next 12M)D/EEPS 5Y VolatilityPrice To Mean Price TargetShort InterestQTD Price % ChgYTD Price % Chg
Intel Corp.INTC-Q169,46716.82.77.0%43.8%8.1%0.901.6%3.8%-5.3%
Cisco Systems Inc.CSCO-Q150,89414.42.42.6%54.9%8.5%0.910.9%10.7%-5.2%
CVS Health Corp.CVS-N85,45417.12.41.7%74.4%3.5%0.921.2%-18.0%-10.0%
BlackRock Inc.BLK-N62,97020.42.213.4%17.2%5.8%0.951.4%14.1%7.2%
Chubb Ltd.CB-N61,64817.71.35.9%27.8%16.7%0.951.3%13.4%5.4%
Bank of New York Mellon Corp.BK-N51,40816.51.311.9%84.2%10.7%0.961.5%18.0%21.9%
Cigna Corp.CI-N34,60818.32.518.4%36.1%10.0%0.890.6%-7.9%3.4%
Eversource EnergyES-N17,03619.11.65.4%95.8%5.9%0.931.3%5.3%-0.8%
Mohawk Industries Inc.MHK-N14,82316.82.67.1%47.9%5.6%0.851.1%5.5%-0.2%
Sykes Enterprises Inc.SYKE-Q1,26619.41.79.5%37.5%16.3%0.941.1%-4.1%4.9%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

