What are we looking for?
U.S.-listed stocks that are well positioned for future growth, have an established history of low earnings volatility and trade at attractive valuations.
The screen
We screen for stocks that have demonstrated a disciplined approach to earnings growth, combining reasonable valuations, strong underlying businesses with room for bottom-line expansion, positive investor sentiment and low leverage.
U.S. stocks with a history of low earnings volatility
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($bil U.S.)
|P/E
|P/B
|EPS Growth (Next 12M)
|D/E
|EPS 5Y Volatility
|Price To Mean Price Target
|Short Interest
|QTD Price % Chg
|YTD Price % Chg
|Intel Corp.
|INTC-Q
|169,467
|16.8
|2.7
|7.0%
|43.8%
|8.1%
|0.90
|1.6%
|3.8%
|-5.3%
|Cisco Systems Inc.
|CSCO-Q
|150,894
|14.4
|2.4
|2.6%
|54.9%
|8.5%
|0.91
|0.9%
|10.7%
|-5.2%
|CVS Health Corp.
|CVS-N
|85,454
|17.1
|2.4
|1.7%
|74.4%
|3.5%
|0.92
|1.2%
|-18.0%
|-10.0%
|BlackRock Inc.
|BLK-N
|62,970
|20.4
|2.2
|13.4%
|17.2%
|5.8%
|0.95
|1.4%
|14.1%
|7.2%
|Chubb Ltd.
|CB-N
|61,648
|17.7
|1.3
|5.9%
|27.8%
|16.7%
|0.95
|1.3%
|13.4%
|5.4%
|Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
|BK-N
|51,408
|16.5
|1.3
|11.9%
|84.2%
|10.7%
|0.96
|1.5%
|18.0%
|21.9%
|Cigna Corp.
|CI-N
|34,608
|18.3
|2.5
|18.4%
|36.1%
|10.0%
|0.89
|0.6%
|-7.9%
|3.4%
|Eversource Energy
|ES-N
|17,036
|19.1
|1.6
|5.4%
|95.8%
|5.9%
|0.93
|1.3%
|5.3%
|-0.8%
|Mohawk Industries Inc.
|MHK-N
|14,823
|16.8
|2.6
|7.1%
|47.9%
|5.6%
|0.85
|1.1%
|5.5%
|-0.2%
|Sykes Enterprises Inc.
|SYKE-Q
|1,266
|19.4
|1.7
|9.5%
|37.5%
|16.3%
|0.94
|1.1%
|-4.1%
|4.9%
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
