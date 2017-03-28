Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Hugh Smith, MBA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Attractive investments in promising markets outside North America.

The screen

Diversification is the key to sound investing. This means investing across different sectors and across the different regions of the world. Canadians are particularly bad at the latter, studies have shown, with the second-strongest home bias (tendency to overinvest in one’s home country) in the world, behind only Japan. There is growing fear of a housing bubble in Canada and a great deal of political uncertainty surrounding our largest trading partner. More than ever, now may be the time to look abroad – but where?

Most promising regions for investment

RegionTotalFinancialsMaterialsIndustrialsITEnergyHealth Care
Emerging Europe67666779577463
Latin America61666769457556
North America58685565604662
Emerging Asia Pacific56655253607341
Developed Europe55596961594554
Developed Asia Pacific53606551516341
Middle East and Africa52576662554034

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

