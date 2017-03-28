What are we looking for?
Attractive investments in promising markets outside North America.
The screen
Diversification is the key to sound investing. This means investing across different sectors and across the different regions of the world. Canadians are particularly bad at the latter, studies have shown, with the second-strongest home bias (tendency to overinvest in one’s home country) in the world, behind only Japan. There is growing fear of a housing bubble in Canada and a great deal of political uncertainty surrounding our largest trading partner. More than ever, now may be the time to look abroad – but where?
Most promising regions for investment
|Region
|Total
|Financials
|Materials
|Industrials
|IT
|Energy
|Health Care
|Emerging Europe
|67
|66
|67
|79
|57
|74
|63
|Latin America
|61
|66
|67
|69
|45
|75
|56
|North America
|58
|68
|55
|65
|60
|46
|62
|Emerging Asia Pacific
|56
|65
|52
|53
|60
|73
|41
|Developed Europe
|55
|59
|69
|61
|59
|45
|54
|Developed Asia Pacific
|53
|60
|65
|51
|51
|63
|41
|Middle East and Africa
|52
|57
|66
|62
|55
|40
|34
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
