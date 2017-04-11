What are we looking for?
The top North American airlines based on passenger revenue per available seat mile.
The screen
United Continental Holdings Inc. is under fire this week for forcibly removing a passenger from an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville, Ky. Because margins are so thin in the industry, airlines frequently overbook flights to account for no-shows and then compensate individuals who volunteer to give up their seat.
Select North American airlines
|Company
|Symbol
|Passenger RASM
|Market Cap (US$ Mil.)
|EV to EBITDA
|Div. Yield
|Delta Air Lines Inc.
|DAL-N
|0.1341
|33,678.4
|4.06
|1.8%
|American Airlines Group Inc.
|AAL-Q
|0.1265
|21,335.8
|4.99
|0.9%
|Southwest Airlines Co.
|LUV-N
|0.1252
|33,359.1
|6.74
|0.7%
|United Continental Holdings
|UAL-N
|0.1240
|22,501.8
|4.28
|n/a
|Hawaiian Holdings Inc.
|HA-Q
|0.1167
|2,582.5
|4.12
|n/a
|Alaska Air Group Inc.
|ALK-N
|0.1134
|11,014.0
|6.75
|1.3%
|JetBlue Airways Corp.
|JBLU-Q
|0.1121
|7,088.3
|4.42
|n/a
|Air Canada
|AC-T
|0.1035
|2,707.6
|3.19
|n/a
|WestJet Airlines Ltd.
|WJA-T
|0.0904
|2,007.2
|4.01
|2.5%
|SkyWest Inc.
|SKYW-Q
|0.0895
|1,647.8
|6.29
|1.0%
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
