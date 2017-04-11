Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Empty airplane seats (iStockphoto)
PAUL HOYDA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

The top North American airlines based on passenger revenue per available seat mile.

The screen

United Continental Holdings Inc. is under fire this week for forcibly removing a passenger from an overbooked flight from Chicago to Louisville, Ky. Because margins are so thin in the industry, airlines frequently overbook flights to account for no-shows and then compensate individuals who volunteer to give up their seat.

Select North American airlines

CompanySymbolPassenger RASMMarket Cap (US$ Mil.)EV to EBITDADiv. Yield
Delta Air Lines Inc.DAL-N0.134133,678.44.061.8%
American Airlines Group Inc.AAL-Q0.126521,335.84.990.9%
Southwest Airlines Co.LUV-N0.125233,359.16.740.7%
United Continental HoldingsUAL-N0.124022,501.84.28n/a
Hawaiian Holdings Inc.HA-Q0.11672,582.54.12n/a
Alaska Air Group Inc.ALK-N0.113411,014.06.751.3%
JetBlue Airways Corp.JBLU-Q0.11217,088.34.42n/a
Air CanadaAC-T0.10352,707.63.19n/a
WestJet Airlines Ltd.WJA-T0.09042,007.24.012.5%
SkyWest Inc.SKYW-Q0.08951,647.86.291.0%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

