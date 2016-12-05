What are we looking for?
Canadian growth companies creating wealth for their shareholders and trading at a discount.
The screen
We have screened our Canadian stocks universe (1,500 stocks) with the following criteria:
- A market capitalization of $1-billion or greater;
- 12-month growth in revenue of 10 per cent or greater;
- 24-month revenue growth of 20 per cent or greater;
- An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) of at least 1.0. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
- A return on capital of 10 per cent or greater;
- A negative future growth value (FGV). The FGV represents, in percentage, the portion of the total market value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth – and the higher the risk. A negative number reflects a discount.
More about StockPointer
Report Typo/Error
TSX stocks with strong revenue growth trading at a discount
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($mil)
|Rev. Growth 12M
|Rev. Growth 24M
|EPI
|R/C
|FGV (% of Mkt Value)
|First National Fin'l Corp.
|FN-T
|1,600
|17%
|25%
|5.2
|46.5%
|-20.1%
|Enercare Inc.
|ECI-T
|1,870
|54%
|170%
|2.4
|13.6%
|-33.6%
|Emera Inc.
|EMA-T
|8,800
|23%
|27%
|2.1
|10.3%
|-28.2%
|Magellan Aerospace Corp.
|MAL-T
|1,100
|11%
|22%
|2.1
|14.0%
|-30.5%
|Great Canadian Gaming Corp.
|GC-T
|1,450
|20%
|26%
|2.0
|12.7%
|-11.7%
|New Flyer Industries Inc.
|NFI-T
|2,500
|41%
|77%
|1.9
|12.2%
|-3.4%
|Power Financial Corp.
|PWF-T
|24,000
|27%
|27%
|1.9
|18.9%
|-31.1%
|Sun Life Financial Inc.
|SLF-T
|31,400
|62%
|40%
|1.8
|14.3%
|-1.5%
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|21,300
|17%
|25%
|1.6
|15.8%
|-18.2%
|Canfor Corp.
|CFP-T
|1,900
|14%
|28%
|1.5
|11.2%
|-16.4%
Source: StockPointer
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story