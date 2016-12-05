Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ten TSX stocks with strong revenue growth – trading at a discount

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Canadian growth companies creating wealth for their shareholders and trading at a discount.

The screen

We have screened our Canadian stocks universe (1,500 stocks) with the following criteria:

  • A market capitalization of $1-billion or greater;
  • 12-month growth in revenue of 10 per cent or greater;
  • 24-month revenue growth of 20 per cent or greater;
  • An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) of at least 1.0. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
  • A return on capital of 10 per cent or greater;
  • A negative future growth value (FGV). The FGV represents, in percentage, the portion of the total market value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth – and the higher the risk. A negative number reflects a discount.

TSX stocks with strong revenue growth trading at a discount

CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($mil)Rev. Growth 12MRev. Growth 24MEPIR/CFGV (% of Mkt Value)
First National Fin'l Corp.FN-T1,60017%25%5.246.5%-20.1%
Enercare Inc.ECI-T1,87054%170%2.413.6%-33.6%
Emera Inc.EMA-T8,80023%27%2.110.3%-28.2%
Magellan Aerospace Corp.MAL-T1,10011%22%2.114.0%-30.5%
Great Canadian Gaming Corp.GC-T1,45020%26%2.012.7%-11.7%
New Flyer Industries Inc.NFI-T2,50041%77%1.912.2%-3.4%
Power Financial Corp.PWF-T24,00027%27%1.918.9%-31.1%
Sun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T31,40062%40%1.814.3%-1.5%
Magna International Inc.MG-T21,30017%25%1.615.8%-18.2%
Canfor Corp.CFP-T1,90014%28%1.511.2%-16.4%

Source: StockPointer

