What are we looking for?

Canadian REITs with attractive yields and valuations.

The screen

The first quarter of 2017 is now in the books with most sectors contributing relatively strong performance.

The S&P/TSX composite total return index came in with a gain of 2.4 per cent, despite a loss of 5.5 per cent from its second-largest sector, energy, which has seen increased volatility on the uncertainty around oil and gas prices. If we removed energy stocks from the index, it is estimated the S&P/TSX would have realized a total return of 4.6 per cent. The real estate sector has also been one of the stronger contributors, posting a gain of 4.7 per cent in the first quarter. In fact, real estate investment trusts have shown impressive resilience – the S&P/TSX capped REIT total return index has risen 30 per cent since the low seen on Jan. 18, 2016.