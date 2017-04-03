Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Craig McGee, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Canadian REITs with attractive yields and valuations.

The screen

The first quarter of 2017 is now in the books with most sectors contributing relatively strong performance.

The S&P/TSX composite total return index came in with a gain of 2.4 per cent, despite a loss of 5.5 per cent from its second-largest sector, energy, which has seen increased volatility on the uncertainty around oil and gas prices. If we removed energy stocks from the index, it is estimated the S&P/TSX would have realized a total return of 4.6 per cent. The real estate sector has also been one of the stronger contributors, posting a gain of 4.7 per cent in the first quarter. In fact, real estate investment trusts have shown impressive resilience – the S&P/TSX capped REIT total return index has risen 30 per cent since the low seen on Jan. 18, 2016.

Attractively valued Canadian REITs

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil)Distribution Yield (%)P/FFO3M FFO Revision (%)12M Total Return (%)FFO Payout (%)
1Pure Industrial REITAAR.UN-T1,496.25.113.82.334.570.9
2OneREITONR.UN-T283.58.27.8-2.116.463.8
3Agellan Comm. REITACR.UN-T374.16.89.1-3.532.162.0
4Northview Apt. REITNVU.UN-T1,090.37.510.2-1.425.676.2
5Artis REITAX.UN-T1,992.28.29.0-0.711.573.5
6WPT Ind. REITWIR.U-T593.15.913.1-3.033.077.5
7Granite REITGRT.UN-T2,192.25.613.5-1.431.075.5
8Slate Retail REITSRT.UN-T551.57.48.4-4.114.462.8
9Morguard N.A. Res. REITMRG.UN-T498.34.312.3-0.829.753.3
10Summit Industrial REITSMU.UN-T275.87.810.4-2.313.980.6

Source: Morningstar CPMS

