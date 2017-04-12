What are we looking for?
Companies in sectors benefiting from an interest rate hike.
The screen
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada hinted at a potential hike in interest rates within the next 12 months. Historically, three sectors in particular benefit from rising interest rates: financials (who benefit with increased lending rates across business lines), consumer discretionary (benefiting from increased consumer spending on positive economic growth) and industrials (benefiting from increased production through higher demand for goods). This week, I focus on these three sectors in particular and rank stocks on the following factors:
Top stocks in select sectors
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Mkt Cap ($Mil)
|Sector
|5Yr EPS Growth (%)
|5Yr Sales Growth (%)
|5Yr CF Growth (%)
|Annual Earns. Momentum (%)
|3M EPS Estim. Revision (%)
|Earns. Variability
|Div. Yield (%)
|1
|Waste Connections Inc.
|WCN-T
| 20,853.8
|Industrials
|20.6
|19.7
|19.2
|32.9
|3.0
|4.7
|0.8
|2
|Cdn National Railway
|CNR-T
| 75,014.4
|Industrials
|15.3
|9.7
|14.0
|3.1
|1.8
|2.4
|1.7
|3
|Amaya Inc.
|AYA-T
| 3,285.1
|Cons. Discr.
|40.5
|70.5
|40.0
|51.1
|11.3
|17.4
|0.0
|4
|Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
|RCH-T
| 1,702.9
|Industrials
|11.8
|12.8
|10.4
|9.2
|0.0
|2.4
|0.8
|5
|People Corp.
|PEO-T
| 231.4
|Industrials
|61.2
|18.4
|60.3
|11.5
|0.0
|15.0
|0.0
|6
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
| 93,705.9
|Financials
|6.9
|5.8
|5.7
|9.0
|0.9
|1.7
|3.9
|7
|Industrial Alliance
|IAG-T
| 6,050.7
|Financials
|25.8
|3.7
|6.2
|16.5
|1.6
|4.3
|2.5
|8
|TMX Group Ltd.
|X-T
| 3,954.0
|Financials
|6.7
|7.8
|8.6
|23.3
|2.8
|3.6
|2.5
|9
|Royal Bank of Canada
|RY-T
| 142,851.0
|Financials
|9.0
|6.2
|7.0
|7.0
|3.1
|2.9
|3.6
|10
|Toronto-Dominion Bank
|TD-T
| 123,049.7
|Financials
|7.4
|10.2
|12.1
|7.6
|1.8
|3.8
|3.6
|11
|Dollarama Inc.
|DOL-T
| 13,296.5
|Cons. Discr.
|31.2
|19.9
|17.2
|23.0
|4.4
|11.8
|0.4
Source: Morningstar Canada
Ian Tam, CFA, is a relationship manager for CPMS at Morningstar Research Inc.
