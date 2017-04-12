Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Companies in sectors benefiting from an interest rate hike.

The screen

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada hinted at a potential hike in interest rates within the next 12 months. Historically, three sectors in particular benefit from rising interest rates: financials (who benefit with increased lending rates across business lines), consumer discretionary (benefiting from increased consumer spending on positive economic growth) and industrials (benefiting from increased production through higher demand for goods). This week, I focus on these three sectors in particular and rank stocks on the following factors:

Top stocks in select sectors

RankCompanyTickerMkt Cap ($Mil)Sector5Yr EPS Growth (%)5Yr Sales Growth (%)5Yr CF Growth (%)Annual Earns. Momentum (%)3M EPS Estim. Revision (%)Earns. VariabilityDiv. Yield (%)
1Waste Connections Inc.WCN-T 20,853.8 Industrials20.619.719.232.93.04.70.8
2Cdn National RailwayCNR-T 75,014.4 Industrials15.39.714.03.11.82.41.7
3Amaya Inc.AYA-T 3,285.1 Cons. Discr.40.570.540.051.111.317.40.0
4Richelieu Hardware Ltd.RCH-T 1,702.9 Industrials11.812.810.49.20.02.40.8
5People Corp.PEO-T 231.4 Industrials61.218.460.311.50.015.00.0
6Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T 93,705.9 Financials6.95.85.79.00.91.73.9
7Industrial AllianceIAG-T 6,050.7 Financials25.83.76.216.51.64.32.5
8TMX Group Ltd.X-T 3,954.0 Financials6.77.88.623.32.83.62.5
9Royal Bank of CanadaRY-T 142,851.0 Financials9.06.27.07.03.12.93.6
10Toronto-Dominion BankTD-T 123,049.7 Financials7.410.212.17.61.83.83.6
11Dollarama Inc.DOL-T 13,296.5 Cons. Discr.31.219.917.223.04.411.80.4

Source: Morningstar Canada

Ian Tam, CFA, is a relationship manager for CPMS at Morningstar Research Inc.

