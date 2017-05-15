What are we looking for?
Growing international leaders at lower valuations.
The screen
International equity markets have been surging despite increasing uncertainty around the structure of the European Union, unresolved and potentially pivotal election results and the impact of U.S. protectionism. The MSCI EAFE index, which measures the performance of equities from developed markets in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Far East, has posted a total return of 12.6 per cent in U.S. dollars so far this year. Given the market’s rising and possibly lofty valuations, investors may be in search of higher quality companies at reasonable valuations for a better margin of safety.
International companies that offer good value
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Market Cap ($Bil U.S.)
|EPS Yield (%)
|FCF Yield (%)
|ROE (%)
|3m EPS Revision (%)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Anglo American PLC
|NGLOY-OTC
|Britain
|17.3
|30.8
|14.0
|17.9
|16.7
|0.0
|2
|China Petroleum & Chemical
|SNP-N
|China
|99.7
|8.4
|10.2
|8.9
|9.6
|5.5
|3
|Vale SA
|VALE-N
|Brazil
|43.1
|14.2
|15.7
|16.4
|20.0
|0.0
|4
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO-N
|Britain
|72.0
|10.9
|12.1
|20.2
|19.6
|6.5
|5
|YY Inc.
|YY-Q
|China
|3.0
|9.3
|8.6
|31.9
|6.7
|0.0
|6
|Ternium SA
|TX-N
|Luxembourg
|4.9
|13.0
|8.4
|14.8
|31.6
|4.1
|7
|BHP Billiton PLC
|BBL-N
|Australia
|87.7
|8.4
|13.4
|13.2
|9.9
|5.3
|8
|Petroleo Brasileiro SA
|PBR.A-N
|Brazil
|62.1
|9.6
|11.5
|5.4
|12.8
|0.0
|9
|Teva Pharmaceutical
|TEVA-N
|Israel
|31.8
|15.3
|16.0
|11.4
|0.6
|3.7
|10
|Petroleo Brasileiro SA
|PBR-N
|Brazil
|62.1
|9.1
|11.5
|5.4
|12.8
|0.0
|11
|Lukoil PJSC
|LUKOY-OTC
|Russia
|42.9
|19.9
|10.0
|12.1
|2.2
|4.2
|12
|Cemex SAB de CV
|CX-N
|Mexico
|12.9
|6.5
|9.7
|9.0
|33.9
|0.0
|13
|BHP Billiton Ltd.
|BHP-N
|Australia
|88.2
|7.3
|13.3
|13.2
|9.9
|4.6
|14
|Posco
|PKX-N
|South Korea
|20.6
|10.4
|9.0
|6.3
|148.8
|1.7
Bloomberg
