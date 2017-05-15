Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

These 14 international stocks could offer good value Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Craig McGee, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Growing international leaders at lower valuations.

The screen

International equity markets have been surging despite increasing uncertainty around the structure of the European Union, unresolved and potentially pivotal election results and the impact of U.S. protectionism. The MSCI EAFE index, which measures the performance of equities from developed markets in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Far East, has posted a total return of 12.6 per cent in U.S. dollars so far this year. Given the market’s rising and possibly lofty valuations, investors may be in search of higher quality companies at reasonable valuations for a better margin of safety.

International companies that offer good value

RankCompanyTickerCountryMarket Cap ($Bil U.S.)EPS Yield (%)FCF Yield (%)ROE (%)3m EPS Revision (%)Dividend Yield (%)
1Anglo American PLCNGLOY-OTCBritain17.330.814.017.916.70.0
2China Petroleum & ChemicalSNP-NChina99.78.410.28.99.65.5
3Vale SAVALE-NBrazil43.114.215.716.420.00.0
4Rio Tinto PLCRIO-NBritain72.010.912.120.219.66.5
5YY Inc.YY-QChina3.09.38.631.96.70.0
6Ternium SATX-NLuxembourg4.913.08.414.831.64.1
7BHP Billiton PLCBBL-NAustralia87.78.413.413.29.95.3
8Petroleo Brasileiro SAPBR.A-NBrazil62.19.611.55.412.80.0
9Teva PharmaceuticalTEVA-NIsrael31.815.316.011.40.63.7
10Petroleo Brasileiro SAPBR-NBrazil62.19.111.55.412.80.0
11Lukoil PJSCLUKOY-OTCRussia42.919.910.012.12.24.2
12Cemex SAB de CVCX-NMexico12.96.59.79.033.90.0
13BHP Billiton Ltd.BHP-NAustralia88.27.313.313.29.94.6
14PoscoPKX-NSouth Korea20.610.49.06.3148.81.7

Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular