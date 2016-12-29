What are we looking for?

Value stocks that are not carrying high debt levels and are less sensitive to interest rates hikes.

The screen

As this year is coming to an end, investors turn their focus to their investment strategies for next year, trying to prepare for market trends that might occur.

The Federal Reserve boosted the key rate by a quarter percentage point in December, with many anticipating the trend to continue next year. While the Bank of Canada has not followed suit yet, that might very well change in 2017. With that in mind, I wanted to identify potential value buys that at the same time have low sensitivity to interest-rate increases. To achieve that, I focused on stocks that carry low levels of debt and generate sufficient earnings to pay their interest.