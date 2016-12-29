Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Julie Michaels, MBA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Value stocks that are not carrying high debt levels and are less sensitive to interest rates hikes.

The screen

As this year is coming to an end, investors turn their focus to their investment strategies for next year, trying to prepare for market trends that might occur.

The Federal Reserve boosted the key rate by a quarter percentage point in December, with many anticipating the trend to continue next year. While the Bank of Canada has not followed suit yet, that might very well change in 2017. With that in mind, I wanted to identify potential value buys that at the same time have low sensitivity to interest-rate increases. To achieve that, I focused on stocks that carry low levels of debt and generate sufficient earnings to pay their interest.

TSX-listed stocks carrying lower levels of debt

CompanySymbolPrice to Trailing Earnings3M estimate revisions (%)Price to Trailing Cash FlowPrice to Forward EarningsPrice to BookValue of shares traded last month ($ mil)Market float ($ mil)Long Term Debt to EquityIndustry Relative Cash Flow to DebtIndustry Relative Debt to EquityInterest Coverage (EBIT/Interest Expense)Div. Yield (%)
1Transcontinental Inc.TCL.A-T8.66.85.29.21.6 33.4 1,364.6 0.32.30.516.23.4
2Capital Power CorpCPX-T17.237.15.518.51.0 170.1 2,037.6 0.52.20.53.36.6
3Manulife Financial CorpMFC-T13.75.42.811.41.2 2,929.4 48,222.7 0.31.32.25.43.0
4Lucara Diamond Corp. LUC-T11.151.99.48.84.5 52.4 898.7 0.0n/c0.0299.43.4
5Artis REITAX.UN-T8.90.77.58.50.8 98.8 1,861.9 0.71.60.73.08.7
6Industrial AllianceIAG-T11.42.33.611.21.4 295.3 5,593.2 0.31.42.09.22.4
7Sun Life Financial Inc.SLF-T13.22.54.012.71.6 1,390.8 31,960.7 0.21.71.711.43.2
8Laurentian Bank of CdaLB-T10.30.47.49.91.2 111.7 1,981.6 0.11.40.7n/c4.2
9WPT Ind. REITWIR.U-T12.53.68.910.31.1 32.0 400.4 0.81.90.83.56.4
10Allied Properties REITAP.UN-T19.718.817.414.31.1 143.7 3,001.5 0.61.20.63.54.3
11Rogers Sugar Inc.RSI-T15.58.16.714.42.4 18.9 552.5 0.51.50.77.35.4
12CIBCCM-T10.92.28.910.82.0 2,555.2 44,057.2 0.11.61.0n/c4.5
13West Fraser Timber Co.WFT-T15.35.67.911.91.8 345.7 3,331.3 0.217.32.013.70.6
14TFI Int'l Inc.TFI-T19.210.512.613.82.2 232.3 3,010.9 0.61.01.46.02.2
15Westshore TerminalsWTE-T13.28.312.314.63.3 102.2 1,441.8 0.0n/c0.01,192.42.5

Source: Morningstar Canada

