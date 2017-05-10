What are we looking for?
U.S. companies that sell-side analysts predict will grow in the upcoming fiscal year.
The screen
Opinions are mixed on how much stock pickers should rely on sell-side analysts to determine their stock selection. In the past, analysts have been criticized because of potential biases in working at the same institution that promotes the sale of the securities they are analyzing. Although securities laws prevent sell-side analysts from speaking directly to anyone in the investment banking department, investors may still feel there is an inherent bias in the nature of the relationship. Regardless, this week I put analyst sentiment to the test by creating a strategy that focuses largely on what growth projections are from the sell-side community. The strategy ranks stocks on the following factors:
Select U.S. stocks to test analyst sentiment
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Morningstar Sector
| Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Current Yr Expected Growth Rate (%)
|Next Yr Expected Growth Rate (%)
|QEM, Next Qtr (%)
|Earnings Variability Score
|Current Yr Median EPS Estim. ($)
|Trailing 4Q EPS ($)
|Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Chevron Corp.
|CVX-N
|Energy
| 200,271.4
|689.9
|32.7
|46.7
|19.5
|4.40
|2.15
|4.1
|2
|Netflix Inc.
|NFLX-Q
|Cons. Cyclical
| 67,493.6
|150.0
|90.5
|7.9
|40.9
|1.05
|0.76
|0.0
|3
|Pioneer Nat. Resources
|PXD-N
|Energy
| 28,799.3
|922.1
|121.6
|84.0
|47.9
|1.95
|0.62
|0.0
|4
|Exxon Mobil Corp.
|XOM-N
|Energy
| 340,097.0
|56.8
|34.8
|19.1
|16.2
|3.71
|2.89
|3.8
|5
|Applied Materials Inc.
|AMAT-Q
|Technology
| 45,169.3
|48.2
|6.9
|19.3
|23.0
|2.61
|2.17
|1.0
|6
|Devon Energy Corp.
|DVN-N
|Energy
| 19,945.3
|1040.0
|15.9
|49.4
|33.6
|1.95
|0.81
|0.6
|7
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|CMG-N
|Cons. Cyclical
| 13,675.7
|435.9
|52.4
|32.9
|40.7
|8.24
|4.05
|0.0
|8
|Southern Copper Corp.
|SCCO-N
|Basic Materials
| 26,042.9
|68.3
|22.9
|14.4
|8.8
|1.70
|1.18
|1.4
|9
|Visa Inc.
|V-N
|Fin Services
| 193,890.6
|18.4
|16.7
|4.1
|2.2
|3.35
|3.18
|0.7
|10
|Cognizant Tech
|CTSH-Q
|Technology
| 38,478.0
|7.2
|20.7
|1.8
|1.3
|3.28
|3.19
|0.9
|11
|Nvidia Corp.
|NVDA-Q
|Technology
| 61,173.5
|5.1
|16.8
|11.6
|22.3
|2.74
|2.61
|0.5
|12
|MasterCard Inc.
|MA-N
|Fin Services
| 126,655.6
|13.3
|16.9
|2.3
|2.2
|4.26
|3.91
|0.7
|13
|Aetna Inc.
|AET-N
|Healthcare
| 46,580.8
|16.9
|10.1
|2.9
|2.6
|9.00
|8.21
|1.4
|14
|Boeing Co.
|BA-N
|Industrials
| 113,314.7
|27.0
|9.4
|35.9
|13.5
|9.37
|7.64
|3.1
|15
|3M Co.
|MMM-N
|Industrials
| 118,882.3
|10.7
|6.2
|5.8
|1.8
|8.93
|8.27
|2.4
Source: Morningstar Canada
