These 15 stocks put analysts’ growth projections put to the test Add to ...

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

U.S. companies that sell-side analysts predict will grow in the upcoming fiscal year.

The screen

Opinions are mixed on how much stock pickers should rely on sell-side analysts to determine their stock selection. In the past, analysts have been criticized because of potential biases in working at the same institution that promotes the sale of the securities they are analyzing. Although securities laws prevent sell-side analysts from speaking directly to anyone in the investment banking department, investors may still feel there is an inherent bias in the nature of the relationship. Regardless, this week I put analyst sentiment to the test by creating a strategy that focuses largely on what growth projections are from the sell-side community. The strategy ranks stocks on the following factors:

Select U.S. stocks to test analyst sentiment

RankCompanyTickerMorningstar Sector Market Cap ($Mil U.S.) Current Yr Expected Growth Rate (%)Next Yr Expected Growth Rate (%)QEM, Next Qtr (%)Earnings Variability Score Current Yr Median EPS Estim. ($)Trailing 4Q EPS ($)Dividend Yield (%)
1Chevron Corp.CVX-NEnergy 200,271.4 689.932.746.719.54.402.154.1
2Netflix Inc.NFLX-QCons. Cyclical 67,493.6 150.090.57.940.91.050.760.0
3Pioneer Nat. ResourcesPXD-NEnergy 28,799.3 922.1121.684.047.91.950.620.0
4Exxon Mobil Corp.XOM-NEnergy 340,097.0 56.834.819.116.23.712.893.8
5Applied Materials Inc.AMAT-QTechnology 45,169.3 48.26.919.323.02.612.171.0
6Devon Energy Corp.DVN-NEnergy 19,945.3 1040.015.949.433.61.950.810.6
7Chipotle Mexican GrillCMG-NCons. Cyclical 13,675.7 435.952.432.940.78.244.050.0
8Southern Copper Corp.SCCO-NBasic Materials 26,042.9 68.322.914.48.81.701.181.4
9Visa Inc.V-NFin Services 193,890.6 18.416.74.12.23.353.180.7
10Cognizant TechCTSH-QTechnology 38,478.0 7.220.71.81.33.283.190.9
11Nvidia Corp.NVDA-QTechnology 61,173.5 5.116.811.622.32.742.610.5
12MasterCard Inc.MA-NFin Services 126,655.6 13.316.92.32.24.263.910.7
13Aetna Inc.AET-NHealthcare 46,580.8 16.910.12.92.69.008.211.4
14Boeing Co.BA-NIndustrials 113,314.7 27.09.435.913.59.377.643.1
153M Co.MMM-NIndustrials 118,882.3 10.76.25.81.88.938.272.4

Source: Morningstar Canada

