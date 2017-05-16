What are we looking for?

North American companies associated with the hotels, leisure and gambling industries that show strong price performance and profitability metrics.

The screen

With the weather getting warmer and the summer months almost upon us, vacation plans and resort getaways seem to be at the front of everyone’s mind these days. While hotel and resort destinations can offer a small taste of paradise, they can also be a great addition to an investor’s portfolio and can offer some excellent returns. Today’s screen looks at North American companies found in the hotels and leisure global industry classification standard (GICS) – excluding restaurants – and seeks to identify and analyze strong trends in recent performance.