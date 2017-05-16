Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

These 17 leisure companies are basking in profitability

Ryan Gottschalk

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

North American companies associated with the hotels, leisure and gambling industries that show strong price performance and profitability metrics.

The screen

With the weather getting warmer and the summer months almost upon us, vacation plans and resort getaways seem to be at the front of everyone’s mind these days. While hotel and resort destinations can offer a small taste of paradise, they can also be a great addition to an investor’s portfolio and can offer some excellent returns. Today’s screen looks at North American companies found in the hotels and leisure global industry classification standard (GICS) – excluding restaurants – and seeks to identify and analyze strong trends in recent performance.

Leisure companies that are working hard

CompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Mil U.S.)Recent Price $YTD Price ChangePrice Momentum RankOperating MarginDividend Yield
ILGILG-Q 3,244.0 26.0043.1%8626%1.8%
Marriott VacationsVA-N 3,036.9 111.9231.9%9812%1.1%
Royal Caribbean CruisesRCL-N 23,253.9 108.1231.8%9817%1.6%
Wyndham WorldwideWYN-N 10,043.0 96.2426.0%9819%2.1%
Vail ResortsMTN-N 7,988.4 199.7923.9%9918%1.3%
Norwegian Cruise LineNCLH-Q 11,737.4 51.5021.1%9519%-
Carnival Corp.CCL-N 44,058.4 60.9117.0%10019%2.1%
Churchill DownsCHDN-Q 2,774.4 168.3011.9%9115%0.8%
Choice Hotels Int'lCHH-N 3,528.0 62.5011.5%9926%1.3%
Extended Stay AmericaSTAY-N 3,487.6 17.9711.3%9326%1.7%
Cedar FairFUN-N 4,000.0 71.1310.8%9825%4.7%
MGM Resorts Int'lMGM-N 18,207.7 31.689.9%9022%-
Las Vegas SandsLVS-N 46,189.2 58.309.2%8822%4.9%
Hilton WorldwideHLT-N 20,588.3 62.628.9%9616%1.3%
Six Flags EntertainmentSIX-N 5,610.6 61.923.3%8224%3.8%
International SpeedwayISCA-Q 1,617.4 35.90-2.4%8017%0.7%
Great Canadian GamingGC-T 1,070.3 17.51-4.4%10024%0.0%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

