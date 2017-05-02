What are we looking for?
Emerging market equities reflecting a combination of positive price momentum, upward analyst revisions and attractive valuations.
The screen
Looking back at U.S. President Donald Trump’s first 100 days, there is growing concern among investors over campaign promises to revamp Dodd-Frank, cut taxes and boost public spending after the administration failed to push through health-care reform and unveiled a tax plan that’s short on details.
Select emerging market equities
|Company
|Ticker
|Main Index
|Market Cap ($ Mil. U.S.)
|P/E
|Forward P/E
|Dividend Yield
|Price Momentum Rank
|Analyst Revisions Model Rank
|Intrinsic Value Rank
|Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
|005930.KS
|Korea SE Kospi
|305,305.8
|14.1
|9.7
|1.6
|83
|99
|91
|China Construction Bank Corp.
|0939.HK
|Hang Seng
|203,682.3
|6.0
|5.8
|5.0
|80
|79
|94
|Agricultural Bank of China Ltd.
|1288.HK
|Hang Seng
|158,441.7
|5.6
|5.6
|5.3
|86
|96
|96
|Sberbank Rossii PAO
|SBER.MM
|MICEX Composite
|64,770.7
|6.6
|5.6
|3.6
|99
|88
|99
|Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.
|2317.TW
|Taiwan SE Weighted
|56,772.2
|11.6
|10.6
|3.7
|85
|94
|77
|Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.
|ONGC.NS
|Nifty 50
|37,249.7
|17.0
|9.3
|4.0
|83
|86
|88
|SK Hynix Inc.
|000660.KS
|Korea SE Kospi
|34,769.5
|12.9
|4.8
|1.1
|87
|95
|95
|Banco Santander Brasil SA
|SANB11.SA
|Sao Paulo SE Bovespa
|32,982.4
|13.8
|12.9
|5.2
|92
|97
|85
|Banco do Brasil SA
|BBAS3.SA
|Sao Paulo SE Bovespa
|29,639.4
|11.4
|7.7
|4.4
|95
|81
|94
|Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero)
|BBRI.JK
|Jakarta SE Composite
|23,664.8
|11.8
|10.7
|3.3
|90
|83
|83
|Itausa Investimentos Itau SA
|ITSA4.SA
|Sao Paulo SE Bovespa
|22,926.1
|9.0
|8.8
|4.7
|94
|75
|85
|Grupo Mexico SAB de CV
|GMEXICOB.MX
|MXSE IPC
|22,916.3
|20.3
|13.5
|1.3
|85
|77
|78
|Posco
|005490.KS
|Korea SE Kospi
|20,514.6
|16.1
|9.1
|3.0
|78
|82
|95
|Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.
|2007.HK
|Hang Seng
|20,316.6
|12.6
|8.9
|2.6
|97
|98
|84
|Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.
|055550.KS
|Korea SE Kospi
|19,833.6
|8.3
|8.2
|3.0
|100
|80
|86
|KB Financial Group Inc.
|105560.KS
|Korea SE Kospi
|18,425.5
|9.0
|7.8
|2.5
|100
|97
|93
|SK Telecom Co. Ltd.
|017670.KS
|Korea SE Kospi
|17,010.4
|10.2
|9.2
|4.2
|88
|76
|89
|Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd
|BPCL.NS
|Nifty 50
|16,184.2
|13.0
|12.8
|3.4
|88
|80
|79
|CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd.
|2891.TW
|Taiwan SE Weighted
|12,186.8
|13.1
|10.3
|4.0
|99
|77
|87
|Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.
|0175.HK
|Hang Seng
|12,037.0
|16.0
|10.0
|1.1
|85
|99
|83
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
