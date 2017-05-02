Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

These 20 emerging market equities boast price momentum and attractive valuations

Khaled Eniba

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Emerging market equities reflecting a combination of positive price momentum, upward analyst revisions and attractive valuations.

The screen

Looking back at U.S. President Donald Trump’s first 100 days, there is growing concern among investors over campaign promises to revamp Dodd-Frank, cut taxes and boost public spending after the administration failed to push through health-care reform and unveiled a tax plan that’s short on details.

Select emerging market equities 

CompanyTickerMain IndexMarket Cap ($ Mil. U.S.)P/EForward P/E Dividend YieldPrice Momentum RankAnalyst Revisions Model RankIntrinsic Value Rank
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.005930.KSKorea SE Kospi305,305.814.19.71.6839991
China Construction Bank Corp.0939.HKHang Seng203,682.36.05.85.0807994
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd.1288.HKHang Seng158,441.75.65.65.3869696
Sberbank Rossii PAOSBER.MMMICEX Composite64,770.76.65.63.6998899
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.2317.TWTaiwan SE Weighted56,772.211.610.63.7859477
Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.ONGC.NSNifty 5037,249.717.09.34.0838688
SK Hynix Inc.000660.KSKorea SE Kospi34,769.512.94.81.1879595
Banco Santander Brasil SASANB11.SASao Paulo SE Bovespa32,982.413.812.95.2929785
Banco do Brasil SABBAS3.SASao Paulo SE Bovespa29,639.411.47.74.4958194
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero)BBRI.JKJakarta SE Composite23,664.811.810.73.3908383
Itausa Investimentos Itau SAITSA4.SASao Paulo SE Bovespa22,926.19.08.84.7947585
Grupo Mexico SAB de CVGMEXICOB.MXMXSE IPC22,916.320.313.51.3857778
Posco005490.KSKorea SE Kospi20,514.616.19.13.0788295
Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd.2007.HKHang Seng20,316.612.68.92.6979884
Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.055550.KSKorea SE Kospi19,833.68.38.23.01008086
KB Financial Group Inc.105560.KSKorea SE Kospi18,425.59.07.82.51009793
SK Telecom Co. Ltd.017670.KSKorea SE Kospi17,010.410.29.24.2887689
Bharat Petroleum Corp. LtdBPCL.NSNifty 5016,184.213.012.83.4888079
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd.2891.TWTaiwan SE Weighted12,186.813.110.34.0997787
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.0175.HKHang Seng12,037.016.010.01.1859983

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

