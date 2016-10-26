Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Income from the S&P 500.

The screen

With all eyes on the U.S. presidential election, nervous investors may look to err on the side of caution with their U.S. equity exposure. With this in mind, this week I revisit the CPMS U.S. large-cap income model, which is a conservative strategy looking for sustainable yields and low volatility. The strategy ranks stocks based on the following factors:

U.S. large caps with low volatility

RankCompanySymbolMorningstar SectorMarket Cap ($Mil U.S.)Yield Rel. to Sector Median (%)Fwd Rtn on Equity (%)Rtn on Total Assets (%)3M Est. RevisionYield (%)Payout Ratio on EPS (%)
1Philip Morris Intl Inc.PM-NConsumer Defensive149,827.22.1749,850.0022.22-0.304.3183.45
2Altria Group Inc.MO-NConsumer Defensive126,433.91.63336.0120.900.453.7772.84
3AbbVie Inc.ABBV-NHealthcare100,236.83.16244.4913.760.893.7040.14
4McDonald's Corp.MCD-NConsumer Cyclical96,191.01.55452.9415.860.823.3461.04
5Merck & Co Inc.MRK-NHealthcare171,304.72.4224.2511.124.722.9747.42
6United Parcel ServiceUPS-NIndustrials94,690.60.91278.8514.12-1.522.8950.61
7Amgen Inc.AMGN-QHealthcare118,162.51.9931.1212.122.302.5332.76
8Intel Corp.INTC-QTechnology166,058.11.5820.8812.053.702.9637.14
9Pfizer Inc.PFE-NHealthcare195,799.33.1726.589.490.383.7244.94
10Johnson & JohnsonJNJ-NHealthcare311,780.52.2626.1413.920.072.8145.01
11PepsiCo Inc.PEP-NConsumer Defensive153,787.50.6759.1410.050.392.8158.11
12L Brands, Inc.LB-NConsumer Cyclical20,795.91.5140,500.0015.362.403.3059.26
13Microsoft Corp.MSFT-QTechnology475,265.51.1830.6511.690.522.5653.79
143M CompanyMMM-NIndustrials100,469.50.6942.2315.91-0.572.6750.74
15Yum! Brands Inc.YUM-NConsumer Cyclical31,463.40.5942,000.0014.780.002.3848.57
16Cisco Systems Inc.CSCO-QTechnology152,135.52.0520.5910.54-0.583.4340.78
17AT&T Inc.T-NCommunication Services225,778.43.4615.334.61-0.335.3465.12
18HP Inc.HPQ-NTechnology23,781.22.1916,100.0010.12-1.233.5730.81
19Hershey Co.HSY-NConsumer Defensive20,425.70.44162.6917.43-0.872.5854.21
20Lockheed Martin Corp.LMT-NIndustrials75,502.30.9475.747.36-3.922.9259.43

Source: Morningstar Canada

