What are we looking for?
Income from the S&P 500.
The screen
With all eyes on the U.S. presidential election, nervous investors may look to err on the side of caution with their U.S. equity exposure. With this in mind, this week I revisit the CPMS U.S. large-cap income model, which is a conservative strategy looking for sustainable yields and low volatility. The strategy ranks stocks based on the following factors:
U.S. large caps with low volatility
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Morningstar Sector
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Yield Rel. to Sector Median (%)
|Fwd Rtn on Equity (%)
|Rtn on Total Assets (%)
|3M Est. Revision
|Yield (%)
|Payout Ratio on EPS (%)
|1
|Philip Morris Intl Inc.
|PM-N
|Consumer Defensive
|149,827.2
|2.17
|49,850.00
|22.22
|-0.30
|4.31
|83.45
|2
|Altria Group Inc.
|MO-N
|Consumer Defensive
|126,433.9
|1.63
|336.01
|20.90
|0.45
|3.77
|72.84
|3
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV-N
|Healthcare
|100,236.8
|3.16
|244.49
|13.76
|0.89
|3.70
|40.14
|4
|McDonald's Corp.
|MCD-N
|Consumer Cyclical
|96,191.0
|1.55
|452.94
|15.86
|0.82
|3.34
|61.04
|5
|Merck & Co Inc.
|MRK-N
|Healthcare
|171,304.7
|2.42
|24.25
|11.12
|4.72
|2.97
|47.42
|6
|United Parcel Service
|UPS-N
|Industrials
|94,690.6
|0.91
|278.85
|14.12
|-1.52
|2.89
|50.61
|7
|Amgen Inc.
|AMGN-Q
|Healthcare
|118,162.5
|1.99
|31.12
|12.12
|2.30
|2.53
|32.76
|8
|Intel Corp.
|INTC-Q
|Technology
|166,058.1
|1.58
|20.88
|12.05
|3.70
|2.96
|37.14
|9
|Pfizer Inc.
|PFE-N
|Healthcare
|195,799.3
|3.17
|26.58
|9.49
|0.38
|3.72
|44.94
|10
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ-N
|Healthcare
|311,780.5
|2.26
|26.14
|13.92
|0.07
|2.81
|45.01
|11
|PepsiCo Inc.
|PEP-N
|Consumer Defensive
|153,787.5
|0.67
|59.14
|10.05
|0.39
|2.81
|58.11
|12
|L Brands, Inc.
|LB-N
|Consumer Cyclical
|20,795.9
|1.51
|40,500.00
|15.36
|2.40
|3.30
|59.26
|13
|Microsoft Corp.
|MSFT-Q
|Technology
|475,265.5
|1.18
|30.65
|11.69
|0.52
|2.56
|53.79
|14
|3M Company
|MMM-N
|Industrials
|100,469.5
|0.69
|42.23
|15.91
|-0.57
|2.67
|50.74
|15
|Yum! Brands Inc.
|YUM-N
|Consumer Cyclical
|31,463.4
|0.59
|42,000.00
|14.78
|0.00
|2.38
|48.57
|16
|Cisco Systems Inc.
|CSCO-Q
|Technology
|152,135.5
|2.05
|20.59
|10.54
|-0.58
|3.43
|40.78
|17
|AT&T Inc.
|T-N
|Communication Services
|225,778.4
|3.46
|15.33
|4.61
|-0.33
|5.34
|65.12
|18
|HP Inc.
|HPQ-N
|Technology
|23,781.2
|2.19
|16,100.00
|10.12
|-1.23
|3.57
|30.81
|19
|Hershey Co.
|HSY-N
|Consumer Defensive
|20,425.7
|0.44
|162.69
|17.43
|-0.87
|2.58
|54.21
|20
|Lockheed Martin Corp.
|LMT-N
|Industrials
|75,502.3
|0.94
|75.74
|7.36
|-3.92
|2.92
|59.43
Source: Morningstar Canada