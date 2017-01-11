What are we looking for?
Companies in the S&P 500 working hard to increase shareholder yield.
The screen
This week, I focus on a concept called shareholder yield. This can be broken down into three components: (1) debt reduction, (2) share count reduction and (3) dividend yield.
The idea here is that we look for companies that are not only paying a sustainable yield (coupled with a reasonable dividend payout ratio), but are also reducing their outstanding share count and shrinking their debt load (to avoid companies that are financing yield by issuing new shares, or new debt, respectively). I’ve used Morningstar CPMS to rank the constituents of the S&P 500 index on the best combination of:
Select U.S. companies boosting shareholder yield
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
| Mkt Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Reduction of Shrs Out over last 4 Qs (%)
|Reduction of L-T Debt over last 4 Qs (%)
|Div. Yield (%)
|Div. Payout Ratio (%)
|1
|Ameriprise Financial
|AMP-N
| 18,132.8
|9.4
|44.1
|2.6
|31.0
|2
|HP Inc.
|HPQ-N
| 25,053.1
|5.1
|67.3
|3.6
|30.4
|3
|Navient Corp.
|NAVI-N
| 5,098.1
|16.3
|-8.5
|3.8
|33.2
|4
|Darden Restaurants Inc.
|DRI-N
| 8,892.6
|4.0
|68.1
|3.1
|55.6
|5
|Kohl's Corp.
|KSS-N
| 7,272.5
|7.9
|-5.9
|4.9
|49.9
|6
|Lyondellbasell
|LYB-N
| 35,405.7
|9.7
|-21.0
|3.9
|35.2
|7
|Macy's Inc.
|M-N
| 9,261.8
|2.8
|5.0
|5.0
|46.1
|8
|Invesco Ltd.
|IVZ-N
| 12,529.8
|3.6
|16.3
|3.7
|49.3
|9
|Target Corp.
|TGT-N
| 40,121.9
|8.9
|-11.1
|3.4
|44.9
|10
|Pitney Bowes Inc.
|PBI-N
| 3,009.3
|5.8
|-21.6
|4.6
|45.5
|11
|Xerox Corp.
|XRX-N
| 7,126.9
|-0.1
|20.8
|4.4
|28.9
|12
|Corning Inc.
|GLW-N
| 23,295.5
|19.7
|-24.5
|2.2
|37.2
|13
|Valero Energy Corp.
|VLO-N
| 30,115.8
|6.2
|-16.0
|3.6
|48.9
|14
|Boeing Co.
|BA-N
| 98,172.6
|7.8
|-26.8
|3.6
|64.1
|15
|Reynolds American Inc.
|RAI-N
| 79,573.3
|0.2
|25.1
|3.3
|76.5
Source: Morningstar Canada. Note: For companies like Navient, the minus 8.5% in reduction of debt means that the company has in fact increased their debt over the last four quarters.
