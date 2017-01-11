Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Companies in the S&P 500 working hard to increase shareholder yield.

The screen

This week, I focus on a concept called shareholder yield. This can be broken down into three components: (1) debt reduction, (2) share count reduction and (3) dividend yield.

The idea here is that we look for companies that are not only paying a sustainable yield (coupled with a reasonable dividend payout ratio), but are also reducing their outstanding share count and shrinking their debt load (to avoid companies that are financing yield by issuing new shares, or new debt, respectively). I’ve used Morningstar CPMS to rank the constituents of the S&P 500 index on the best combination of:

Select U.S. companies boosting shareholder yield

RankCompanyTicker Mkt Cap ($Mil U.S.) Reduction of Shrs Out over last 4 Qs (%)Reduction of L-T Debt over last 4 Qs (%)Div. Yield (%)Div. Payout Ratio (%)
1Ameriprise FinancialAMP-N 18,132.8 9.444.12.631.0
2HP Inc.HPQ-N 25,053.1 5.167.33.630.4
3Navient Corp.NAVI-N 5,098.1 16.3-8.53.833.2
4Darden Restaurants Inc.DRI-N 8,892.6 4.068.13.155.6
5Kohl's Corp.KSS-N 7,272.5 7.9-5.94.949.9
6LyondellbasellLYB-N 35,405.7 9.7-21.03.935.2
7Macy's Inc.M-N 9,261.8 2.85.05.046.1
8Invesco Ltd.IVZ-N 12,529.8 3.616.33.749.3
9Target Corp.TGT-N 40,121.9 8.9-11.13.444.9
10Pitney Bowes Inc.PBI-N 3,009.3 5.8-21.64.645.5
11Xerox Corp.XRX-N 7,126.9 -0.120.84.428.9
12Corning Inc.GLW-N 23,295.5 19.7-24.52.237.2
13Valero Energy Corp.VLO-N 30,115.8 6.2-16.03.648.9
14Boeing Co.BA-N 98,172.6 7.8-26.83.664.1
15Reynolds American Inc.RAI-N 79,573.3 0.225.13.376.5

Source: Morningstar Canada. Note: For companies like Navient, the  minus 8.5% in reduction of debt means that the company has in fact increased their debt over the last four quarters.

