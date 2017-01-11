What are we looking for?

Companies in the S&P 500 working hard to increase shareholder yield.

The screen

This week, I focus on a concept called shareholder yield. This can be broken down into three components: (1) debt reduction, (2) share count reduction and (3) dividend yield.

The idea here is that we look for companies that are not only paying a sustainable yield (coupled with a reasonable dividend payout ratio), but are also reducing their outstanding share count and shrinking their debt load (to avoid companies that are financing yield by issuing new shares, or new debt, respectively). I’ve used Morningstar CPMS to rank the constituents of the S&P 500 index on the best combination of: