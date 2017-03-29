Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Morningstar strategy targets less-familiar stocks outside the S&P/TSX composite Add to ...

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Picks outside of the S&P/TSX composite index.

The screen

To create today’s strategy, I took a hybrid approach using Morningstar CPMS considering growth, value, momentum and stability factors. Because these may be less familiar companies, in all cases I’ve used trailing figures as a way to avoid relying on analyst estimates. Specifically, the strategy ranks stocks on the best mix of the following:

Stocks outside the S&P/TSX composite worth a look

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil)Trailing P/E Trailing ROE (%)6M Price Change (%)9M Price Change (%)5Y Historical BetaQuarterly Earnings Momentum (%)Trailing Dividend Payout Ratio (%)Shares Traded in the last Month (Mil)Yield (%)
1Timmins Gold Corp.TMM-T172.53.927.6-20.52.13.234.0022.20
2Gluskin Sheff + Assoc.GS-T553.513.434.011.26.31.25.975.33.35.6
3TIO Networks Corp.TNC-X286.531.415.754.545.60.03.6012.40
4Sprott Resource HoldingSRHI-T94.411.24.516.9-7.52.060.208.80
5Orsu Metals Corp.OSU-X4.73.87.3-28.625.00.77.903.00
6ZCL Composites Inc.ZCL-T418.019.916.522.151.41.38.247.01.73.5
7Rogers Sugar Inc.RSI-T591.213.716.5-5.86.40.66.978.23.15.7
8RDM CorporationRC-T122.723.011.224.524.80.32.233.93.61.8
9Exco Technologies Ltd.XTC-T500.410.816.9-2.9-3.70.61.225.80.82.7
10Silvercorp Metals Inc.SVM-T748.319.312.36.752.03.739.74.323.00.4
11Savaria CorporationSIS-T489.237.017.618.762.21.13.959.11.01.9
12Imvescor RestaurantIRG-T204.215.514.28.724.80.9-3.541.32.02.7
13Sprott Inc.SII-T561.613.811.1-6.6-12.10.84.973.44.05.3

Source: Morningstar Canada

