What are we looking for?
Picks outside of the S&P/TSX composite index.
The screen
To create today’s strategy, I took a hybrid approach using Morningstar CPMS considering growth, value, momentum and stability factors. Because these may be less familiar companies, in all cases I’ve used trailing figures as a way to avoid relying on analyst estimates. Specifically, the strategy ranks stocks on the best mix of the following:
Stocks outside the S&P/TSX composite worth a look
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil)
|Trailing P/E
|Trailing ROE (%)
|6M Price Change (%)
|9M Price Change (%)
|5Y Historical Beta
|Quarterly Earnings Momentum (%)
|Trailing Dividend Payout Ratio (%)
|Shares Traded in the last Month (Mil)
|Yield (%)
|1
|Timmins Gold Corp.
|TMM-T
|172.5
|3.9
|27.6
|-20.5
|2.1
|3.2
|34.0
|0
|22.2
|0
|2
|Gluskin Sheff + Assoc.
|GS-T
|553.5
|13.4
|34.0
|11.2
|6.3
|1.2
|5.9
|75.3
|3.3
|5.6
|3
|TIO Networks Corp.
|TNC-X
|286.5
|31.4
|15.7
|54.5
|45.6
|0.0
|3.6
|0
|12.4
|0
|4
|Sprott Resource Holding
|SRHI-T
|94.4
|11.2
|4.5
|16.9
|-7.5
|2.0
|60.2
|0
|8.8
|0
|5
|Orsu Metals Corp.
|OSU-X
|4.7
|3.8
|7.3
|-28.6
|25.0
|0.7
|7.9
|0
|3.0
|0
|6
|ZCL Composites Inc.
|ZCL-T
|418.0
|19.9
|16.5
|22.1
|51.4
|1.3
|8.2
|47.0
|1.7
|3.5
|7
|Rogers Sugar Inc.
|RSI-T
|591.2
|13.7
|16.5
|-5.8
|6.4
|0.6
|6.9
|78.2
|3.1
|5.7
|8
|RDM Corporation
|RC-T
|122.7
|23.0
|11.2
|24.5
|24.8
|0.3
|2.2
|33.9
|3.6
|1.8
|9
|Exco Technologies Ltd.
|XTC-T
|500.4
|10.8
|16.9
|-2.9
|-3.7
|0.6
|1.2
|25.8
|0.8
|2.7
|10
|Silvercorp Metals Inc.
|SVM-T
|748.3
|19.3
|12.3
|6.7
|52.0
|3.7
|39.7
|4.3
|23.0
|0.4
|11
|Savaria Corporation
|SIS-T
|489.2
|37.0
|17.6
|18.7
|62.2
|1.1
|3.9
|59.1
|1.0
|1.9
|12
|Imvescor Restaurant
|IRG-T
|204.2
|15.5
|14.2
|8.7
|24.8
|0.9
|-3.5
|41.3
|2.0
|2.7
|13
|Sprott Inc.
|SII-T
|561.6
|13.8
|11.1
|-6.6
|-12.1
|0.8
|4.9
|73.4
|4.0
|5.3
Source: Morningstar Canada
