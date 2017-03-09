What are we looking for?
Stable stocks with positive estimates revisions and earnings surprises.
The screen
The decision to invest in equities is not clear-cut in our current environment.
Valuation indicators are reading the S&P/TSX composite index as being overvalued, a case in which a sell-off or correction may be imminent. However, despite the same concern of stock-market overvaluation last year, equities have continued to climb, with the S&P/TSX reaching an all-time high just last month. There are valid arguments on both sides of the table. For those who do decide to invest, choosing the right stocks becomes an ever more important undertaking.
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Sector
|Market Cap ($Mil)
| Quarterly Earnings Surprise (%)
|Estim. Revisions (%)
|Price Volatility (%)
| Dividend Yield (%)
|1
|Canadian Natural Resources
|CNQ-T
|Energy
|43,804.9
|81.5
|30.1
|29.4
|2.8
|2
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|CVE-T
|Energy
|13,781.1
|96.1
|17.5
|34.2
|1.2
|3
|Methanex Corp.
|MX-T
|Materials
|5,726.4
|47.8
|65.6
|37.6
|2.3
|4
|Bank of Montreal
|BMO-T
|Financials
|66,851.9
|15.6
|6.1
|10.2
|3.4
|5
|Tourmaline Oil Corp.
|TOU-T
|Energy
|7,916.1
|29.6
|15.4
|32.8
|0.0
|6
|Lundin Mining Corp.
|LUN-T
|Materials
|5,577.0
|29.9
|19.6
|47.4
|1.6
|7
|Clairvest Group Inc.
|CVG-T
|Financials
|509.6
|151.0
|0.0
|10.3
|0.3
|8
|TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.
|TOG-T
|Energy
|1,265.1
|14.6
|27.5
|44.4
|3.5
|9
|EnerCare Inc.
|ECI-T
|Cons. Disc.
|1,994.1
|5.6
|33.9
|15.8
|5.0
|10
|Morguard REIT
|MRG.UN-T
|Real Estate
|484.4
|19.1
|0.0
|14.8
|4.5
|11
|NorthWest Health REIT
|NWH.UN-T
|Real Estate
|810.7
|11.8
|6.6
|14.8
|7.7
|12
|FirstService Corp.
|FSV-T
|Real Estate
|2,563.9
|17.6
|6.2
|22.4
|0.9
|13
|Extendicare Inc.
|EXE-T
|Health Care
|924.1
|5.9
|16.3
|21.1
|4.6
|14
|CAE Inc.
|CAE-T
|Industrials
|5,350.7
|15.4
|1.8
|16.7
|1.6
Source: Morningstar Canada
