What are we looking for?

Stable stocks with positive estimates revisions and earnings surprises.

The screen

The decision to invest in equities is not clear-cut in our current environment.

Valuation indicators are reading the S&P/TSX composite index as being overvalued, a case in which a sell-off or correction may be imminent. However, despite the same concern of stock-market overvaluation last year, equities have continued to climb, with the S&P/TSX reaching an all-time high just last month. There are valid arguments on both sides of the table. For those who do decide to invest, choosing the right stocks becomes an ever more important undertaking.