Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Thirteen stable stocks with earnings surprises, lower volatility Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Michael Pe, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Stable stocks with positive estimates revisions and earnings surprises.

The screen

The decision to invest in equities is not clear-cut in our current environment.

Valuation indicators are reading the S&P/TSX composite index as being overvalued, a case in which a sell-off or correction may be imminent. However, despite the same concern of stock-market overvaluation last year, equities have continued to climb, with the S&P/TSX reaching an all-time high just last month. There are valid arguments on both sides of the table. For those who do decide to invest, choosing the right stocks becomes an ever more important undertaking.

RankCompanyTickerSectorMarket Cap ($Mil) Quarterly Earnings Surprise (%)Estim. Revisions (%)Price Volatility (%) Dividend Yield (%)
1Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQ-TEnergy43,804.981.530.129.42.8
2Cenovus Energy Inc.CVE-TEnergy13,781.196.117.534.21.2
3Methanex Corp.MX-TMaterials5,726.447.865.637.62.3
4Bank of MontrealBMO-TFinancials66,851.915.66.110.23.4
5Tourmaline Oil Corp.TOU-TEnergy7,916.129.615.432.80.0
6Lundin Mining Corp.LUN-TMaterials5,577.029.919.647.41.6
7Clairvest Group Inc.CVG-TFinancials509.6151.00.010.30.3
8TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.TOG-TEnergy1,265.114.627.544.43.5
9EnerCare Inc.ECI-TCons. Disc.1,994.15.633.915.85.0
10Morguard REITMRG.UN-TReal Estate484.419.10.014.84.5
11NorthWest Health REITNWH.UN-TReal Estate810.711.86.614.87.7
12FirstService Corp.FSV-TReal Estate2,563.917.66.222.40.9
13Extendicare Inc.EXE-THealth Care924.15.916.321.14.6
14CAE Inc.CAE-TIndustrials5,350.715.41.816.71.6

Source: Morningstar Canada

Report Typo/Error

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular