Here is a look at the top North American companies measured by qualitative, value and momentum characteristics captured by Thomson Reuters' Starmine Models. (FeelPic/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Ryan Gottschalk

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Top North American companies measured by qualitative, value and momentum characteristics captured by Thomson Reuters’ Starmine Models.

The screen

It can often be difficult to decipher what causes the underlying change in the price of a security; has the move been caused by new information relating to the financial health of the company, has there been a change in analyst sentiment, or instead, has there been a shift in momentum relating to the trading activity of the underlying security?

North American firms with qualitative, value, and momentum characteristics

CompanyTickerCountryGICS Sector NamePrice Close*Market Cap ($Bil)*Analyst Rev. RankValue-Momentum RankEarns. Quality RankAvg. Model ScoreDiv. Yield %YTD % Chg
Alliance Resource PartnersARLP-QUnited StatesEnergy24.301.89910093978.28.2
Crestwood Equity PartnersCEQP-NUnited StatesEnergy26.401.88999999620.83.3
Hudbay Minerals Inc.HBM-TCanadaMaterials10.712.51009989960.239.5
Applied Materials Inc.AMAT-QUnited StatesInfo Tech35.6738.5949498951.110.5
Alliance HoldingsAHGP-QUnited StatesEnergy30.641.8969991958.59.0
KLA-Tencor Corp.KLAC-QUnited StatesInfo Tech88.4613.9949497952.412.4
Cliffs Natural ResourcesCLF-NUnited StatesMaterials11.493.3979791950.036.6
Alaska Air Group Inc.ALK-NUnited StatesIndustrials96.6011.9949297941.18.9
Hawaiian Holdings Inc.HA-QUnited StatesIndustrials50.302.7919595940.0-11.8
Maxim Integrated PdtsMXIM-QUnited StatesInfo Tech45.1112.8959096942.717.0
Steel Dynamics Inc.STLD-QUnited StatesMaterials37.169.1869795931.54.4
Teradyne Inc.TER-NUnited StatesInfo Tech29.175.9968894930.814.8
Innoviva Inc.INVA-QUnited StatesHealth Care12.041.3918998930.012.5
Lam Research Corp.LRCX-QUnited StatesInfo Tech114.9018.7889593921.08.7
Texas Instruments Inc.TXN-QUnited StatesInfo Tech76.4476.4968891922.14.8
LCI IndustriesLCII-NUnited StatesCons. Disc.108.952.7898995910.01.1

*Figures shown in each company's native currency

