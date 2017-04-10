What are we looking for?

Large-cap Canadian companies offering robust economic performance and high free cash flows.

The screen

We have screened our Canadian universe of stocks using the following criteria:

-A minimum market cap of $1-billion;

-An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital), of 1.0 or higher. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);