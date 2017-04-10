What are we looking for?
Large-cap Canadian companies offering robust economic performance and high free cash flows.
The screen
We have screened our Canadian universe of stocks using the following criteria:
-A minimum market cap of $1-billion;
-An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital), of 1.0 or higher. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
Large cap Canadian stocks with a robust performance
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap. ($Mil)
|EPI
|R/C
|R/C 5Yr Avg.
|FCF/Capital
|1Yr Div. Growth Rate
|2Y Div. Growth Rate
|3Y Div. Growth Rate
|4Y Div. Growth Rate
|Dividend Yield
|Open Text Corp.
|OTEX-T
|11,540
|4.0
|26.5%
|17%
|5.3%
|17.7%
|26.2%
|36.1%
|NA
|1.4%
|Enghouse Systems Ltd.
|ENGH-T
|1,520
|3.4
|23.5%
|23%
|9.7%
|16.7%
|18.3%
|20.5%
|21.1%
|1.1%
|Jean Coutu Group
|PJC.A-T
|3,680
|2.5
|15.2%
|23%
|6.7%
|9.3%
|10.5%
|13.1%
|14.9%
|2.4%
|Cara Operations Ltd.
|CARA-T
|1,590
|2.2
|21.0%
|14%
|17.3%
|110.3%
|NA
|NA
|NA
|1.5%
|Toromont Industries Ltd.
|TIH-T
|3,680
|2.1
|19.3%
|21%
|15.5%
|5.9%
|9.5%
|11.5%
|10.7%
|1.6%
|Canadian National Railway
|CNR-T
|74,390
|2.0
|14.0%
|14%
|8.7%
|20.0%
|22.5%
|20.4%
|18.9%
|1.7%
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
|RBA-T
|4,480
|2.0
|14.0%
|13%
|15.6%
|13.8%
|21.8%
|19.6%
|17.2%
|2.1%
|Saputo Inc.
|SAP-T
|17,750
|1.9
|14.9%
|15%
|13.8%
|7.6%
|7.9%
|9.0%
|9.3%
|1.3%
|Lucara Diamond Corp.
|LUC-T
|1,200
|1.6
|23.4%
|23%
|22.7%
|50.0%
|22.5%
|NA
|NA
|3.2%
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|20,540
|1.5
|14.6%
|16%
|9.6%
|15.8%
|25.5%
|25.5%
|24.5%
|2.8%
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|GIL-T
|8,150
|1.5
|13.0%
|15%
|13.4%
|24.3%
|27.7%
|28.4%
|27.2%
|1.4%
|Centamin Plc
|CEE-T
|3,480
|1.1
|17.0%
|16%
|20.0%
|468.2%
|157.6%
|NA
|NA
|8.9%
Source: StockPointer
