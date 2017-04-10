Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Twelve large-cap Canadian dividend stocks offering high free cash flow Add to ...

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Large-cap Canadian companies offering robust economic performance and high free cash flows.

The screen

We have screened our Canadian universe of stocks using the following criteria:

-A minimum market cap of $1-billion;

-An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital), of 1.0 or higher. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);

Large cap Canadian stocks with a robust performance

CompanyTickerMarket Cap. ($Mil)EPIR/CR/C 5Yr Avg.FCF/Capital1Yr Div. Growth Rate2Y Div. Growth Rate3Y Div. Growth Rate4Y Div. Growth RateDividend Yield
Open Text Corp.OTEX-T11,5404.026.5%17%5.3%17.7%26.2%36.1%NA1.4%
Enghouse Systems Ltd.ENGH-T1,5203.423.5%23%9.7%16.7%18.3%20.5%21.1%1.1%
Jean Coutu GroupPJC.A-T3,6802.515.2%23%6.7%9.3%10.5%13.1%14.9%2.4%
Cara Operations Ltd.CARA-T1,5902.221.0%14%17.3%110.3%NANANA1.5%
Toromont Industries Ltd.TIH-T3,6802.119.3%21%15.5%5.9%9.5%11.5%10.7%1.6%
Canadian National RailwayCNR-T74,3902.014.0%14%8.7%20.0%22.5%20.4%18.9%1.7%
Ritchie Bros. AuctioneersRBA-T4,4802.014.0%13%15.6%13.8%21.8%19.6%17.2%2.1%
Saputo Inc.SAP-T17,7501.914.9%15%13.8%7.6%7.9%9.0%9.3%1.3%
Lucara Diamond Corp.LUC-T1,2001.623.4%23%22.7%50.0%22.5%NANA3.2%
Magna International Inc.MG-T20,5401.514.6%16%9.6%15.8%25.5%25.5%24.5%2.8%
Gildan Activewear Inc.GIL-T8,1501.513.0%15%13.4%24.3%27.7%28.4%27.2%1.4%
Centamin PlcCEE-T3,4801.117.0%16%20.0%468.2%157.6%NANA8.9%

Source: StockPointer

