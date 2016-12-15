What are we looking for?
U.S. stocks that have displayed upside price momentum with a positive earnings-growth outlook.
The screen
More than 60 per cent of stocks on the S&P 500 have a positive return quarter to date, and the index is up almost 9 per cent from the dip at the start of November. With upswings like this, investors may be hesitant to invest, fearing volatility in the near future.
Report Typo/Error
U.S. stocks with a positive outlook for earnings growth
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
| Mkt Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|3M Total Rtn %
|6M Total Rtn %
|Expected EPS Growth / Current Yr (%)
|1
|AK Steel Holding Corp.
|AKS-N
| 2,475.6
|115.1
|123.0
|171.9
|2
|US Steel Corp.
|X-N
| 6,127.5
|88.7
|111.3
|147.2
|3
|Advanced Micro Devices
|AMD-Q
| 9,778.5
|52.7
|105.3
|79.2
|4
|Chemours Co.
|CC-N
| 4,522.2
|55.6
|202.6
|66.0
|5
|Western Refining Inc.
|WNR-N
| 4,186.4
|47.4
|90.8
|37.3
|6
|Navistar International
|NAV-N
| 2,426.5
|29.9
|154.3
|255.0
|7
|Exelixis Inc.
|EXEL-Q
| 4,675.0
|27.6
|109.0
|135.1
|8
|Sprint Corp.
|S-N
| 33,164.0
|25.6
|83.9
|92.5
|9
|XPO Logistics Inc.
|XPO-N
| 5,304.8
|30.6
|82.4
|67.0
|10
|NVIDIA Corp.
|NVDA-Q
| 51,986.6
|41.0
|105.7
|10.6
|11
|SVB Financial Group
|SIVB-Q
| 8,680.6
|50.8
|75.1
|10.0
|12
|SLM Corp.
|SLM-N
| 4,582.5
|43.2
|73.1
|32.7
Source: Morningstar Canada
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story