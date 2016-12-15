Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Twelve U.S. stocks with price momentum and earnings growth potential

Michael Pe, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

U.S. stocks that have displayed upside price momentum with a positive earnings-growth outlook.

The screen

More than 60 per cent of stocks on the S&P 500 have a positive return quarter to date, and the index is up almost 9 per cent from the dip at the start of November. With upswings like this, investors may be hesitant to invest, fearing volatility in the near future.

U.S. stocks with a positive outlook for earnings growth

RankCompanyTicker Mkt Cap ($Mil U.S.) 3M Total Rtn %6M Total Rtn %Expected EPS Growth / Current Yr (%)
1AK Steel Holding Corp.AKS-N 2,475.6 115.1123.0171.9
2US Steel Corp.X-N 6,127.5 88.7111.3147.2
3Advanced Micro DevicesAMD-Q 9,778.5 52.7105.379.2
4Chemours Co.CC-N 4,522.2 55.6202.666.0
5Western Refining Inc.WNR-N 4,186.4 47.490.837.3
6Navistar InternationalNAV-N 2,426.5 29.9154.3255.0
7Exelixis Inc.EXEL-Q 4,675.0 27.6109.0135.1
8Sprint Corp.S-N 33,164.0 25.683.992.5
9XPO Logistics Inc.XPO-N 5,304.8 30.682.467.0
10NVIDIA Corp.NVDA-Q 51,986.6 41.0105.710.6
11SVB Financial GroupSIVB-Q 8,680.6 50.875.110.0
12SLM Corp.SLM-N 4,582.5 43.273.132.7

Source: Morningstar Canada

