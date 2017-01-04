Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Twenty Canadian stocks showing positive momentum Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian Tam, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Canadian momentum names on the rise.

The screen

In 2016, one of the best-performing Morningstar CPMS model portfolios was the Canadian Momentum strategy. Certainly not a surprise to most, as we know that most of the returns in 2016 were driven by rallies in the materials and energy sectors, which often produce momentum-driven equity markets. For those who believe this momentum will continue into 2017 (and are able to handle the short-term volatility of such a strategy), perhaps a reminder of how this model works might be of benefit. The CPMS Canadian Momentum model ranks stocks on the following factors:

Morningstar CPMS Canadian momentum model portfolio

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap ($Mil.)Qtly Earnings Momentum (%)Earnings Surprise (%)3M EPS Estim. Revision (%)3M Price Chg (%)6M Price Chg (%)Div. Yield (%)
1Tembec Inc.TMB-T241.093.219.2110.0123.2134.00.0
2KP Tissue IncKPT-T142.444.349.634.411.234.04.6
3Enerplus Corp.ERF-T3,080.635.415.76.541.964.70.9
4Cervus Equipment Corp.CVL-T250.829.744.111.218.340.81.8
5Encana Corp.ECA-T15,625.847.319.21.425.653.00.5
6Capstone Mining Corp.CS-T511.239.70.934.363.053.50.0
7Seven Generations EgyVII-T10,868.227.517.015.19.514.30.0
8Gear Energy Ltd.GXE-T226.226.11.317.551.384.40.0
9Wajax Corp.WJX-T465.44.053.29.552.765.04.3
10Aimia Inc.AIM-T1,340.226.539.311.321.42.49.1
11Cargojet Inc.CJT-T477.753.57.811.63.936.51.5
12Superior Plus Corp.SPB-T1,804.169.924.05.75.810.75.7
13Painted Pony PetroleumPPY-T900.117.014.519.49.44.20.0
14GMP Capital Inc.GMP-T352.533.016.635.0-11.6-20.20.0
15Crew Energy Inc.CR-T1,074.021.19.657.511.132.40.0
16Perpetual Energy Inc.PMT-T122.159.50.065.920.016.90.0
17Athabasca Oil CorpATH-T833.12.04.628.662.766.70.0
18Colabor Group Inc.GCL-T136.829.922.20.012.657.70.0
19Condor Petroleum Inc.CPI-T77.434.90.070.47.872.10.0
20West Fraser Timber Co.WFT-T3,629.848.017.90.03.66.10.6

Source: Morningstar Canada

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular