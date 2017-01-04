What are we looking for?
Canadian momentum names on the rise.
The screen
In 2016, one of the best-performing Morningstar CPMS model portfolios was the Canadian Momentum strategy. Certainly not a surprise to most, as we know that most of the returns in 2016 were driven by rallies in the materials and energy sectors, which often produce momentum-driven equity markets. For those who believe this momentum will continue into 2017 (and are able to handle the short-term volatility of such a strategy), perhaps a reminder of how this model works might be of benefit. The CPMS Canadian Momentum model ranks stocks on the following factors:
Report Typo/Error
Morningstar CPMS Canadian momentum model portfolio
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Market Cap ($Mil.)
|Qtly Earnings Momentum (%)
|Earnings Surprise (%)
|3M EPS Estim. Revision (%)
|3M Price Chg (%)
|6M Price Chg (%)
|Div. Yield (%)
|1
|Tembec Inc.
|TMB-T
|241.0
|93.2
|19.2
|110.0
|123.2
|134.0
|0.0
|2
|KP Tissue Inc
|KPT-T
|142.4
|44.3
|49.6
|34.4
|11.2
|34.0
|4.6
|3
|Enerplus Corp.
|ERF-T
|3,080.6
|35.4
|15.7
|6.5
|41.9
|64.7
|0.9
|4
|Cervus Equipment Corp.
|CVL-T
|250.8
|29.7
|44.1
|11.2
|18.3
|40.8
|1.8
|5
|Encana Corp.
|ECA-T
|15,625.8
|47.3
|19.2
|1.4
|25.6
|53.0
|0.5
|6
|Capstone Mining Corp.
|CS-T
|511.2
|39.7
|0.9
|34.3
|63.0
|53.5
|0.0
|7
|Seven Generations Egy
|VII-T
|10,868.2
|27.5
|17.0
|15.1
|9.5
|14.3
|0.0
|8
|Gear Energy Ltd.
|GXE-T
|226.2
|26.1
|1.3
|17.5
|51.3
|84.4
|0.0
|9
|Wajax Corp.
|WJX-T
|465.4
|4.0
|53.2
|9.5
|52.7
|65.0
|4.3
|10
|Aimia Inc.
|AIM-T
|1,340.2
|26.5
|39.3
|11.3
|21.4
|2.4
|9.1
|11
|Cargojet Inc.
|CJT-T
|477.7
|53.5
|7.8
|11.6
|3.9
|36.5
|1.5
|12
|Superior Plus Corp.
|SPB-T
|1,804.1
|69.9
|24.0
|5.7
|5.8
|10.7
|5.7
|13
|Painted Pony Petroleum
|PPY-T
|900.1
|17.0
|14.5
|19.4
|9.4
|4.2
|0.0
|14
|GMP Capital Inc.
|GMP-T
|352.5
|33.0
|16.6
|35.0
|-11.6
|-20.2
|0.0
|15
|Crew Energy Inc.
|CR-T
|1,074.0
|21.1
|9.6
|57.5
|11.1
|32.4
|0.0
|16
|Perpetual Energy Inc.
|PMT-T
|122.1
|59.5
|0.0
|65.9
|20.0
|16.9
|0.0
|17
|Athabasca Oil Corp
|ATH-T
|833.1
|2.0
|4.6
|28.6
|62.7
|66.7
|0.0
|18
|Colabor Group Inc.
|GCL-T
|136.8
|29.9
|22.2
|0.0
|12.6
|57.7
|0.0
|19
|Condor Petroleum Inc.
|CPI-T
|77.4
|34.9
|0.0
|70.4
|7.8
|72.1
|0.0
|20
|West Fraser Timber Co.
|WFT-T
|3,629.8
|48.0
|17.9
|0.0
|3.6
|6.1
|0.6
Source: Morningstar Canada
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story