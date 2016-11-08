What are we looking for?
North American financial companies trading below book values that have positive trends in dividend growth and rising consensus estimates.
The screen
There has been strong interest in North American financials over the past few months, especially following a positive third quarter of earnings reported throughout the banking industry, yet some financial firms still appear undervalued as measured by common metrics used to value financial companies.
Report Typo/Error
Financial stocks trading below their book values
|Company
|Ticker
|Recent Price Close ($U.S.)
|Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)
|Book Value
|P/BV
|Estim. EPS Growth
|Div. per share growth
|Forecasted Div. Yield
|Bank of America Corp.
|BAC-N
|17.01
|171,886.84
|256,176.00
|0.67
|8.0%
|24.9%
|1.47
|American International Group Inc.
|AIG-N
|59.28
|60,888.57
|89,658.00
|0.68
|17.9%
|51.9%
|2.11
|CNO Financial Group Inc.
|CNO-N
|16.06
|2,812.73
|4,138.50
|0.68
|7.7%
|14.8%
|1.93
|Legg Mason Inc.
|LM-N
|29.25
|2,954.45
|4,213.56
|0.70
|13.6%
|10.7%
|3.02
|Citizens Financial Group Inc.
|CFG-N
|27.35
|13,999.86
|19,646.00
|0.71
|9.9%
|12.5%
|1.67
|Capital One Financial Corp.
|COF-N
|74.84
|36,095.44
|47,284.00
|0.76
|5.7%
|6.7%
|2.14
|Metlife Inc.
|MET-N
|47.97
|52,725.53
|67,949.00
|0.78
|8.3%
|7.7%
|3.32
|Regions Financial Corp.
|RF-N
|10.96
|13,491.48
|16,844.00
|0.80
|5.4%
|13.3%
|2.38
|XL Group Ltd.
|XL-N
|35.30
|9,497.81
|11,677.08
|0.81
|16.0%
|11.7%
|2.27
|Morgan Stanley
|MS-N
|34.00
|63,675.92
|75,182.00
|0.85
|9.5%
|26.7%
|2.09
|AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.
|AXS-N
|58.69
|5,190.84
|5,866.88
|0.88
|5.0%
|16.0%
|2.41
|Lincoln National Corp.
|LNC-N
|52.14
|11,917.14
|13,617.00
|0.88
|9.8%
|21.0%
|1.97
|Zions Bancorp
|ZION-Q
|32.25
|6,574.16
|7,507.52
|0.88
|14.6%
|27.3%
|0.87
|Maiden Holdings Ltd.
|MHLD-Q
|13.85
|1,192.89
|1,347.82
|0.89
|12.0%
|7.5%
|4.12
|Element Fleet Management Corp.
|EFN-T
|9.63
|3,725.99
|4,131.48
|0.90
|12.6%
|196.5%
|0.57
|Federated National Holding Co.
|FNHC-Q
|15.24
|210.08
|232.58
|0.90
|20.0%
|20.9%
|1.46
|Prudential Financial Inc.
|PRU-N
|88.82
|38,192.60
|41,890.00
|0.91
|6.8%
|15.7%
|3.18
|Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.
|HIG-N
|44.46
|16,794.07
|17,642.00
|0.95
|6.4%
|16.9%
|1.98
|Manulife Financial Corp.
|MFC-T
|14.63
|28,875.06
|29,876.44
|0.97
|11.5%
|13.1%
|3.86
|Unum Group
|UNM-N
|36.52
|8,476.99
|8,663.90
|0.98
|6.8%
|8.5%
|2.11
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon