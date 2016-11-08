Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Twenty financial stocks that are trading below their book values

Ryan Gottschalk

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

North American financial companies trading below book values that have positive trends in dividend growth and rising consensus estimates.

The screen

There has been strong interest in North American financials over the past few months, especially following a positive third quarter of earnings reported throughout the banking industry, yet some financial firms still appear undervalued as measured by common metrics used to value financial companies.

Financial stocks trading below their book values

CompanyTickerRecent Price Close ($U.S.)Market Cap ($Mil U.S.)Book ValueP/BVEstim. EPS GrowthDiv. per share growthForecasted Div. Yield
Bank of America Corp.BAC-N17.01171,886.84256,176.000.678.0%24.9%1.47
American International Group Inc.AIG-N59.2860,888.5789,658.000.6817.9%51.9%2.11
CNO Financial Group Inc.CNO-N16.062,812.734,138.500.687.7%14.8%1.93
Legg Mason Inc.LM-N29.252,954.454,213.560.7013.6%10.7%3.02
Citizens Financial Group Inc.CFG-N27.3513,999.8619,646.000.719.9%12.5%1.67
Capital One Financial Corp.COF-N74.8436,095.4447,284.000.765.7%6.7%2.14
Metlife Inc.MET-N47.9752,725.5367,949.000.788.3%7.7%3.32
Regions Financial Corp.RF-N10.9613,491.4816,844.000.805.4%13.3%2.38
XL Group Ltd.XL-N35.309,497.8111,677.080.8116.0%11.7%2.27
Morgan StanleyMS-N34.0063,675.9275,182.000.859.5%26.7%2.09
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd.AXS-N58.695,190.845,866.880.885.0%16.0%2.41
Lincoln National Corp.LNC-N52.1411,917.1413,617.000.889.8%21.0%1.97
Zions BancorpZION-Q32.256,574.167,507.520.8814.6%27.3%0.87
Maiden Holdings Ltd.MHLD-Q13.851,192.891,347.820.8912.0%7.5%4.12
Element Fleet Management Corp.EFN-T9.633,725.994,131.480.9012.6%196.5%0.57
Federated National Holding Co.FNHC-Q15.24210.08232.580.9020.0%20.9%1.46
Prudential Financial Inc.PRU-N88.8238,192.6041,890.000.916.8%15.7%3.18
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.HIG-N44.4616,794.0717,642.000.956.4%16.9%1.98
Manulife Financial Corp.MFC-T14.6328,875.0629,876.440.9711.5%13.1%3.86
Unum GroupUNM-N36.528,476.998,663.900.986.8%8.5%2.11

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

